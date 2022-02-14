Triangle Housing and Barclays announce £5 million funding package

Triangle Housing and Barclays have renewed a £5 million funding package which will be used to fund the development of new social housing by Triangle across Northern Ireland.

Triangle Housing

The funding package, announced today by Triangle Housing’s Director of Finance Alan Crilly and Barclays Director Joanna McArdle, provides continued support for the local construction industry and will support Triangle Housing’s development plans for up to 160 homes and apartments for over 55s, at nine sites across the province, including Belfast, Derry~Londonderry, Ballymena, Armagh, Antrim, Limavady and Coleraine.

Commenting on the announcement, Alan Crilly, Director of Finance at Triangle Housing said: “The funding will not only help tackle housing stress in areas of high demand, but will promote social inclusion by supporting people to live independently and maintain their tenancies. Triangle is now able to provide more social housing across the whole of Northern Ireland.

“We value our long-term partnership with Barclays, whose working knowledge in this sector means they have understood our vision to ‘build better lives together’. With their expertise, we can now focus on bringing our ambitious plans to life.”

Joanna McArdle, Director, Barclays Corporate Banking, said: “Barclays has a long history of supporting social housing in Northern Ireland and our clear commitment made us uniquely positioned to secure this funding package. The deal is bringing a much-needed boost to two of our most vital sectors, construction and housing.”