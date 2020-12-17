Translink “No Change” policy raises over £8,000 for charity

Cancer Focus NI and NHS Charities Together have recently received funds raised by Translink’s ongoing ‘no change’ policy during the Covid-19 emergency.

Since spring this year, Translink customers have been asked to tender the correct change if using cash to buy a ticket on board bus and train services. This measure was part of a package of safety steps brought in to protect customers and staff as part of Translink’s response to the pandemic.

The new policy has so far raised over £8,000 in change that has now been divided equally between the two charities.

Customers buying tickets at bus and train stations or Ticket Vending Machines will still be able to receive change. However, everyone is strongly urged where possible to use prepaid ticket options such as m-link, multi-journey tickets or to use contactless payment options at stations and on-board trains to help reduce levels of cash-handling.

For more information on Translink’s COVID-19 safety measures visit www.translink.co.uk/covid19update .

Pictured are Maeve Colgan, Cancer Focus NI, Kate McDonald, NHS Charities Together and Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive.