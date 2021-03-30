Translink goes green with electric van link-up

Translink has taken a major step towards reducing its carbon footprint by striking a deal with Shelbourne Motors to add award-winning 100% electric Renault Zoe and Kangoo vans to its fleet of support vehicles.

The family-owned vehicle retailer has provided Translink with the electric vans as a key part of Translink’s Net Zero Emissions Strategy aimed to create cleaner and greener transport to positively impact the climate emergency and air quality.

The new Renault ZOE was recently voted ‘Best Small Electric Car For Value’ at the 2021 What Car? Car of the Year Awards. It boasts a driving range of up to 245 miles with a running cost of 3p per mile.

The Renault Kangoo Z.E Van is an established market leader and was voted ‘Best Electric Van’ in 2018. It has a driving range of up to 124 miles from a single charge and can be fully recharged in six hours.

Paul Ward, Director of Shelbourne Motors, added; “Shelbourne Motors is delighted to expand its relationship with Translink with the supply of these award-winning 100% electric Renault vehicles as part of their network of support vehicles.

“Translink is leading the way towards a greener, more sustainable era for public transport in Northern Ireland and the Renault Kangoo Z.E Van and Renault ZOE will play an integral role in their drive towards zero emissions, as well as providing day-to-day functional support at ultra-low running costs.”

Speaking about the introduction of the Renault zero emission vehicles, Ian Campbell Director of Service Operations with Translink said; “Translink recognises that climate change is a major environmental issue and we actively promote the environmental benefits of travelling by public transport as a better, more sustainable travel solution.

“We have some of the most fuel efficient and environmentally friendly buses in the region and were delighted to recently introduce new Hydrogen Double Deck buses into service in Belfast – a first in Ireland and announced an order for 100 further Zero Emission Hydrogen and Battery Electric buses that will enter service in 2022. These vehicles when introduced, will further reduce our overall Greenhouse Gas emissions, and improve air quality along key routes.

“We are also taking steps to minimise the environmental impact of our day-to-day support operations and this move in conjunction with Shelbourne Motors, will be a further step in our plans to help reduce our carbon footprint.

Shelbourne Motors is a family-owned vehicle retailer that employs over 170 staff across its multi award-winning dealerships in Portadown and Newry. It operates Toyota, Renault, Nissan, Kia and Dacia franchises, as well as a Used Car Supermarket, Accident Repair Centre, Vehicle Rental Division and Valet Centre.

