Tourism’s Meet the Buyer Goes Virtual

Meet the Buyer, Tourism NI’s biggest travel trade platform, is taking place this week as a virtual event from today until Friday 31st July. The flagship business to business networking event, which was due to take place in March at the ICC Belfast, is running on a virtual platform with over one hundred tour operators from seventeen markets participating and one hundred and forty-one Northern Ireland industry representatives taking part.

Organised by Tourism NI in partnership with Tourism Ireland, the annual event is one of the highlights of the tourism calendar and will see local tourism businesses and buyers from overseas markets engage in one-to-one pre-scheduled video appointments.

The workshop will provide a sales platform for businesses operating in the tourism industry to meet virtually with qualified international buyers who are in a position to do business with them and secure future bookings. The event will also allow the local industry to create valuable business connections and showcase what’s available in Northern Ireland for future programme or itineraries.

Eimear Callaghan, Tourism NI’s Business Solutions Manager, said “We are delighted that Meet the Buyer is going ahead this year on an online platform. Events such as Meet the Buyer are an intrinsic part of our sales efforts and are crucial to the tourism industry. Feedback from our tourism industry continues to highlight the quality of buyers and excellent opportunities that Meet the Buyer represents, with many seeing an increase in business as a direct result of appointments. Our attendance this year nearly matches last year’s live event which demonstrates the great desire for international business here in NI.

“Northern Ireland continues to be recognised as a compelling destination from world-class visitor attractions to top class accommodation, an award-winning food and drink offering, excellent golf course and much more. As the global tourism industry resets, this can allow us to re-shape ourselves in a way that allows us to recover and rebuild our tourism industry so we can welcome our international visitors again.”

Welcoming the international attendance at this year’s virtual Meet the Buyer workshop, Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted that over 100 top international tourism buyers from 17 different markets are joining the first ever virtual Meet the Buyer event – which provides such an important opportunity for our local tourism partners. The participation of these buyers from around the world is a strong indication that interest in visiting Northern Ireland remains high. We know that events like the virtual Meet the Buyer are crucial for networking and maintaining important B2B relationships, as well as for securing a greater share of the international buyers’ future travel business for Northern Ireland.

“Tourism Ireland has continued to highlight Northern Ireland around the world over the past few months – sharing inspirational content about Northern Ireland on our social and digital platforms and reminding people everywhere about our spectacular scenery, rich heritage and warm welcome.”