Tourism NI Continues to Drive Golf Tourism in Northern Ireland

Tourism NI recently hosted a Golf Development Workshop at the Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort in Co. Antrim.

The workshop, on Thursday 5th March, was aimed at offering support and advice to members of Tourism NI’s Golf Quality Assurance Scheme on how they can grow and further develop their skills in the industry following the success of The 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

Golf representatives used the opportunity to learn and grow their marketing and business skills from key industry experts including Wilma Erskine, OBE and former Secretary Manager for Royal Portrush.

In 2019 golf tourism to Northern Ireland generated over 130,000 visitors and in excess of £45 million in revenue. An additional £106 million was generated from The 148th Open at Royal Portrush last year.

Over 20 local golf trade attended the workshop, a sign of the enthusiasm that exists to provide a world class experience to golfers across the country.