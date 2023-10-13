Tourism Conference inspires collaboration and innovation to grow industry across ABC Council area

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council held its annual 2023 Tourism Conference this week at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, bringing together local businesses and industry leaders to highlight local strengths, collaborate and discuss the latest trends and innovations for the sector.

The conference programme featured a diverse line up of speakers including Dr Joanne Stuart OBE, Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance, Ruth Andrews, Chief Executive Incoming Tour Operators Association, Claire MacEvilly, Chief Executive of Airfield Estate in Dublin and local tour experience provider Donna Fox, Director of Donna Fox Tours.

Tourism Conference

The conference included a panel of experts who shared their perspectives, challenges and opportunities and discussed the key themes which are important to tourism providers across the borough.

Opening the 2023 Tourism Conference, Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Margaret Tinsley said: “I am delighted to welcome local businesses to the conference to learn about the latest developments and innovations from industry leaders and to hear from our passionate speakers who have lived experience through creating and growing their own thriving businesses through tourism.

Our local tourism industry and hospitality businesses play a major role in driving our tourism sector forward and we hope this unique collaboration inspired everyone to continue to work together, be ambassadors for our borough and encourage tourism to thrive.”

With a focus on the power of collaboration, the conference provided an opportunity for local tourism and hospitality providers to meet face to face, share information and learn from industry experts.

Innovation was the key theme for this year’s conference, highlighting the importance of keeping up to speed with changing trends and technologies. Discussions explored new opportunities in the sector as well as ways in which tourism could continue to evolve and adapt in the face of challenges.

ABC Council is committed to drive tourism for the borough by providing memorable and unique visitor experiences, showcasing its culture and stories, celebrating local food and orchard produce and delivering world class signature events to a domestic, national and international audience.

The Tourism Conference 2023 was compered by former broadcaster and journalist Karen Patterson.