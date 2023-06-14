Touchplan construction planning software launches for use on Irish building works

Building contractors across the island of Ireland now have access to Touchplan, a cloud-based construction planning software designed to manage the delivery of large-scale construction projects.

Real-time software tool Touchplan, which is widely used across the US for intelligent construction planning on large-scale projects, is designed to reduce delays, mitigate risks, and improve operational efficiency in construction works.

Rolled out across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in partnership with business transformation specialists OutForm Consulting which works with large infrastructure businesses and major utilities right across the UK, the software facilitates general contractor and specialty contractor collaboration to manage resource intensive construction projects.

With profit margins for commercial contractors averaging around 4%, construction projects have little wiggle room for unplanned expenses and delays. A specialist consulting firm in the infrastructure and construction markets, OutForm will integrate the Touchplan software across its manufacturing and construction client base in Ireland.

Touchplan

The Touchplan tool reduces time spent in construction planning meetings, reduces time spent aggregating and reporting on updated plans and reduces rework rates and avoids planning-related project delays. By supporting contractors to reduce the overstacking of trades at any one point in a project, it also improves jobsite safety.

Managing Director of OutForm Consulting, Brian Thompson said: “At OutForm, we partner with complex organisations that deliver vital infrastructure-based services across the whole asset lifecycle. Through collaboration, we create customised strategies that reflect our client’s individual needs, establishing sustained, long-term results. Partnering with a high-end technology platform like Touchplan allows us to further empower our clients to outperform their competition and achieve sustainable success. In some cases, this software will literally take construction planning from the on-site trailer noticeboard to a real-time, accessible to all software, and will create the kind of agility required for a modern, fit-for-purpose construction sector.”

Touchplan Chief Revenue Officer Jimmy Suppelsa said: “OutForm is working on projects that impact everyday life like infrastructure, manufacturing, and construction. Our software platform will allow OutForm and their clients to have better collaboration and alignment on their projects while reducing schedule and budget slippages and enhancing safety. We are excited to partner with them to help them enhance their project work in the UK, Ireland, and Europe.”