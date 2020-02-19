Top 100 Hospitality Businesses in Northern Ireland revealed

The search to find the Top 100 hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland came to a dramatic conclusion this evening (Wednesday 19 February), as the Top 100 venues for 2020 were unveiled.

The eagerly anticipated list, compiled by the industry body, Hospitality Ulster was revealed at a prestigious gala event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Belfast, hosted by entertainment legends Tim McGarry and Pamela Ballantine alongside guest rugby stars Ugo Monye and Tommy Bowe.

Spanning Michelin starred restaurants and five-star hotels to buzzing city centre nightclubs, gastropubs, quaint country pubs and hotels, Hospitality Ulster’s Top 100 Businesses Awards are the only industry recognised awards, which shine a bright spotlight on the very best of Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector.

Recognising the huge contribution of all the Top 100 winners, each venue received equal recognition for their role in driving forward industry standards.

The prestige and honour of being recognised as one of Northern Ireland’s Top 100 hospitality businesses wasn’t the only thing up for grabs on the evening. The 100 winners were all placed into a draw to win a range of spectacular prizes. These prizes included a branded car for a year courtesy of Donnelly Group and Oasis Retail Services, a £1000 advertising and marketing package courtesy of U105 and a place on a mini MBA course at Queen’s University Belfast.

All funds raised on the night are donated to The Benevolent, a charity that provides help and support to current and former employees of the drinks industry and their families.

The awards were sponsored by Bacardi Brown-Forman, Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Counterpoint, Diageo, Dillon Bass, Drinksology, Heineken, Henderson Foodservice, Molson Coors, Musgrave Market Place, Pattison & Co, Richmond Marketing, Tennent’s NI, United Wine Merchants Ltd and media partners, BT Sport, Hospitality Review NI, Sunday Life and U105.

Top 100 Hospitality Businesses in Northern Ireland can be viewed online at www.hutop100.org

Danny Coyles, Hospitality Ulster, Chair, commented after the awards: “We’re thrilled to shine the spotlight on the top hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland with the only awards, awarded by the industry, to the industry.”

“The Top 100 Hospitality Businesses Awards recognise the businesses who through their premises, staff and product offer embody the very essence of the unique hospitality industry, committed to going the extra mile to deliver an authentic customer experience that matches both their target market and customer demographic.”

“The hospitality industry in Northern Ireland has no shortage of fantastic venues and so many businesses are at the very top of their game. We would like to congratulate all of our winners for making it in to the Top 100 this year.”