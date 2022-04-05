Titanic Hotel Belfast, the BF review

A city hotel is a city hotel, right? Well not quite – and certainly not when it has the pedigree of the Titanic Hotel, Belfast which is the four time-winner of Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel.

Situated at the foot of what has become the iconic Titanic Building in the heart of the redeveloped Belfast Dockland, the Hotel is built around the original and now heritage-listed Harland & Wolff Drawing Office.

To refer to the Hotel as a ‘themed’ hotel would be to misrepresent the property. Certainly, there are nods to the original Titanic Cruise Liner from which the hotel takes its name with art-deco furnishings and nautically-inspired objets d’art around the property, but ultimately this is an authentic experience.

The three-storey high, barrel-vaulted ceilinged Drawing Offices which form the heart of the building are not recreations of a bygone age, but rather the real thing brought back to life during the renovations of the property by conservation architects. Forming the lobby, bar, restaurant, and various meeting rooms, it is this authenticity that gives visitors to the property a real sense of place and time.

Titanic Hotel Belfast bedrooms

Titanic Hotel Belfast menus

Equal thought has been applied to the Food and Beverage side of the operation from the wonderfully clean and open space of the Drawing Office Two lounge to the more classic but equally as spacious Wolff Grill where pride of place is to a glass-enclosed office of the Chief Designer of the Titanic which provides an unusual dining space for up to four guests.

We did not experience the spectacular Afternoon Tea, but had a wonderful buffet breakfast which would provide ample sustenance for any visitor with a full day’s itinerary of visits to highlights of the surrounding area and the City itself.

Titanic Hotel Belfast events

As in person meetings and events return, businesses are seeking unique yet functional venues to host their guests and delegates. The hotel ticks all the boxes, being one of the most unique, spectacular, accessible, and affordable venues for corporate events that Belfast has to offer.

Top of the priority list for event organisers is of course the smooth running of an event with seamless and integrated technology in impressive surroundings. Delicious catering is also very important. Complimentary car parking for delegates is an extra advantage particularly for a city venue.

The property offers all these benefits, with the bonus of a convenient, central location, situated just minutes from the city centre and M3 motorway. To further impress, attendees can also experience a heritage tour of the hotel and indulge in Titanic-themed and corporate branded coffee breaks, enhancing the delegate experience to create an unforgettable event.

The hotel is well equipped to manage every aspect of corporate meetings and events, from the smallest of intimate boardroom meetings to medium sized conferences and the largest of company away days, managed by a team of trained staff including dedicated meeting planners who ensure every requirement is catered for.

Corporate day delegate rates start at only £39 per person including car parking. 24-hour delegate rates, bespoke dinner and event packages and overnight accommodation options are also available.

Gavin Walker was a guest of the Titanic Hotel Belfast