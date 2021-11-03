Titanic Belfast Kicks of Its New Education Partnership Scheme

Titanic Belfast is delighted to restart its schools’ education programme through a special link up with local author-illustrator Flora Delargy, who is behind the new children’s book Rescuing Titanic.

For her debut picture book Flora decided to tell the lesser-known part of the Titanic story, about the brave captain who turned around his ship, “Carpathia”, to rescue survivors from the freezing Atlantic. Flora’s grandfather and great-grandfather both worked in the city’s shipyards, so she was keen to discover more about the “Carpathia”, which is still just a footnote in the telling of the tragedy. This wonderful piece of illustrated non-fiction brings its story to life and schools taking part in Titanic Belfast’s education programme can now experience a facilitated Titanic Draw-along and preview of her new book Rescuing Titanic, along with a self-guided tour of the Titanic Experience and an Abandon Ship! Workshop.

This year three schools have been selected as new education Partners with Titanic Belfast: Elmgrove Primary, Belfast; Corran Integrated Primary, Lane and St Joseph’s Primary, Crumlin. Whilst Titanic Belfast welcomes education visitors all year round for self-guided tours, each Partner school gets to experience Titanic Belfast’s world-class education programme, trial new and existing activities, all at no cost to themselves.

Flora Delargy, author-illustrator of Rescuing Titanic said, “I am absolutely delighted that Titanic Belfast has incorporated my book Rescuing Titanic in its exciting new education programme. It is wonderful to be able to share the story of Captain Rostron and the crew and passengers of the Carpathia with local schools alongside Titanic Belfast’s exceptional resources and activities.”

Speaking on the recommencement of the programme, Samantha Thompson, Learning and Outreach Officer at Titanic Belfast says: “Our education programme is recognised as a leading learning resource and enables us to work with local schools to set the standard of excellence for education outside the classroom.

“We are proud of the comprehensive nature of our education programme and the essential role linking up with local schools provides. It is devised to cover a variety of topics from history and immigration to the world around us and STEM. Alongside developing skills, ranging from creative thinking skills to teamwork and communication via a mix of self-guided and guided tours or workshops.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming schools back to Titanic Belfast and look forward to sharing our passion and enthusiasm for RMS Titanic and Belfast’s maritime heritage while supporting pupils with experience-based learning – something they have missed out due to Covid-19. Also, by having Flora involved and seeing the children embrace her wonderful story, helps bring an exciting new aspect to the Titanic story.”

Hannah Walsh, Teacher at St Joseph’s Primary, Crumlin says, “We are delighted to be one of Titanic Belfast’s new partner schools! Our pupils enjoyed taking part in the education programme this week when the children got to explore the fabulous attraction, take part in lots of engaging activities, plus go back in history. We are looking forward to building upon our relationship with Titanic Belfast and making learning fun for our pupils.”

Partner schools play a vital part in developing Titanic Belfast’s offering and will receive preferential booking for any special learning events hosted by Titanic Belfast. To find out more about Titanic Belfast’s Education Programme visit www.titanicbelfast.com.