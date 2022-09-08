Third Generation of Homebuilders launch Fraser Partners

A third generation of homebuilders, brothers Andrew Fraser, James Fraser and sister Victoria Fraser, have launched Fraser Partners, Northern Ireland’s newest housing developer.

Fraser Partners has been created to provide excellent quality, well-designed and family-centric homes throughout Northern Ireland.

The business currently has a workforce of 100, comprising both direct employees and indirect trades with plans to expand further next year.

Ongoing major developments include Rivenwood in Newtownards, where they have built and sold 250 New England inspired homes since 2016 and Whitehem in Killinchy; 24 new Eco Homes, a few miles from Comber, sitting on the banks of Strangford Lough. Fraser Partners has also broken ground on a contemporary, 100 house scheme in Carryduff with the first completions planned for Summer 2023.

Fraser Partners

Andrew Fraser, Managing Partner, commented on the launch: “It’s an absolute privilege for us to continue the Fraser name within our industry and launch the newest generation of housebuilders, here in Northern Ireland. Fraser Partners is about well-thought-out, quality homes that puts design and functionality before everything.”

James Fraser, Managing Partner, said: “Our father instilled in all three of us the importance of delivering the highest quality in the product you’re handing over, and offering something different than your competitors. We’re very excited about the launch of Fraser Partners and indeed the homes we are creating. We have innovative plans for future developments throughout Northern Ireland over the coming years and look forward to seeing more people enjoy the communities we create.”

Victoria Fraser, Managing Partner, added: “Design is absolutely at the forefront of what we do and that ranges from interiors and layout to what our developments look like and where they’re located. Our homes are situated in fantastic places, close by to great schools, amenities, and transport options. Considering how families live, improving energy efficiency and providing bespoke options to buyers are all at the heart of our ethos.

Future Fraser Partner developments include Mealough Road and Claris, both located in Belfast.

To find out more about Fraser Partners and plans for future homes, visit www.fraser.co.uk