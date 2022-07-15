The Shocking State Of Oral Hygiene In The UK is Revealed Following New Data Research

As part of National Smile Month 2022, to determine the outcome of oral hygiene levels in the UK, Hive, a dental accountants company located in Cornwall, conducted a survey to see just how bad or how good our dental habits were.

The following results certainly make for interesting reading:

39% of 25 to 34-year-olds brush their teeth less than once a week

30% admit they forget to brush their teeth sometimes

63% of millennials brush their teeth over three times a day

36% of 45-44-year-olds have never used mouthwash before

It’s quite shocking to hear that people forget to actually brush their teeth, let alone hear that millennials brush their teeth more than three times a day. Regularly brushing your teeth frequently daily can contribute to decreasing the risk of succumbing to heart failure by 12% and by 10% of developing atrial fibrillation.

Although dental practitioners believe it is normal for people to prioritise other health concerns over their oral health, they advise people to brush their teeth at least twice daily to achieve a significant win against bacteria, plaque, and other diseases.

How often do people use mouthwash?

Normally, your body uses natural defences plus good oral care habits, such as daily brushing and flossing, to keep bacteria under control, but these natural defences are limited because stubborn bacteria can reach levels that might lead to oral infections.

The survey results not only show that 36% of 35-44-year-olds have never used mouthwash before. It’s surprising to hear some people have never used mouthwash before, especially since it is a vital part of any oral care routine and can help decrease cavities and strengthen the enamel, as well as remove bacteria and maintain fresh breath.

33% of respondents don’t see any dental hygienist

The population of people who don’t visit a dental hygienist is very discouraging. The cost of hygienist treatment in the UK is between £23 to £282, which a good deal of people might find unaffordable.

Although the treatment cost is a fair reason for the 33% of respondents to avoid visiting a dental hygienist, it is still advisable to fix an appointment with one before any oral health problem arises.

What most people don’t understand is that having poor oral hygiene will be unendurable not only for themselves but for the people they interact with. For this reason, having a dental hygienist is highly important for irregular checkups and complicated teeth treatment.

The importance of good oral hygiene habits cannot be neglected and people should take responsibility now before it is too late. You can find more information on the shocking statistics on oral hygiene in the UK, here.