The Post Office makes a special delivery for Magowan West Shopping Centre

Magowan West Shopping Centre in Portadown marked a special delivery this week after The Post Office opened a new 1,500 sq. ft retail outlet as part of a significant relocation.

Popular for modern facades in a busy Portadown location, the new Post Office branch is located on 23 West Street, which is a key part of Magowan West but also allows easy access for users to and from the town centre and car parks.

The Post Office branch, which was formerly located inside High Street Mall, is open from Monday to Friday from 9am until 5.30pm and on Saturday from 9am until 12.30pm.

Matthew Walker, Portadown’s new Postmaster, said he was delighted to secure a new location for his four-strong team: “Post Offices provide a wide range of essential services to customers and businesses and we’re really pleased to have secured a new, traditional high street location which provides great convenience and accessibility on West Street Portadown. We look forward to welcoming everyone back.”

Popular for big brand shopping names including Boots, Benneton and DV8, the agents behind Magowan West, Savills, welcomed The Post Office team to West Street and said it hoped to announce further new lettings in the months ahead.

“Though the challenges faced by the retail sector are well-known, Portadown remains a strong, strategically-important location for retail, business and hospitality and we’re pleased that the footfall and vibrancy long associated with the town continues to develop to meet consumer changing demands and needs,” Savills’ Retail Director Paul Wilson said.

“We’re obviously most pleased that The Post Office have chosen Magowan West as part of their future serving the people of Portadown and we look forward to making further lettings announcements with a number of interested parties very soon.”

In December, Magowan West welcomed new restaurant AIR (Artisan Italian Restaurant) as part of a major investment by local couple Adam and Claire Carroll who opened their second Northern Ireland restaurant in Portadown. In addition Hays Travel has recently re-branded the former Thomas Cook branch, following its business acquisition from liquidators and as part of this process made a new lease commitment and investment in Magowan West, which is a positive testament to its staff, the centre and the town.

Magowan West is located in the heart of Portadown, adjacent to the town’s main car park and in close proximity to the train and bus station. Big name retailers include B&M Bargains, DV8, Poundland, Boots and Card Factory.

Magowan West is also home to numerous local retailers including Houseproud, Clubworld Travel, Ellie May and the award-winning, locally owned independent gift shop The Bottom Drawer.