The Minnows release new album ‘Californian Poppy’

They say that good things come to those who wait, by which token the new album from Belfast indie rock band The Minnows must be absolutely magnificent!

Yes after 10 years, the band’s long awaited ‘Californian Poppy’ album is finally available to stream and download across all digital channels – with CDs on sale at www.minnowsband.com to cater for the traditionalists.

The 10-track album has been officially launched with a third single entitled ‘Where Have All The Good Times Gone?’, a typically heart-wrenching tale of lost love which is familiar territory for The Minnows, who describe themselves on social media as ‘Purveyors of Pop Rock Melancholy’.

A piano-based ballad with sumptuous strings, the song takes listeners on an emotional journey, reminiscing about the good old days and a carefree way of life before culminating in the saddest of goodbyes and a harsh realization that the relationship in question is over.

“We’re very proud, excited and relieved – a whole lot of emotions to be honest – to finally launch our new album ‘Californian Poppy’ to the general public,” said Minnows’ singer/songwriter Michael Rafferty (aka Raff).

“It’s been a long time coming but we hope it’s been worth the wait, which is certainly what we’re hearing from all our followers on social media – who were given an early opportunity to buy the album. The response so far has been everything we could have hoped for and more, so we’re definitely excited to see what happens on wider release.

“I think the Coronavirus has certainly given us the kick up the backside that we needed to get this album done and dusted,” he continued. “Life’s simply too short and too precious to be hanging about so you’ll definitely be hearing much more of The Minnows in the weeks, months and hopefully years to come.

“We’re thrilled to be back doing what we love most – making music – with no pressure from anyone or anything outside of the band. I think this creative freedom definitely comes across in our new album and, without wanting to use a rock cliché, we all feel that it’s the best thing we’ve ever done,” concluded Raff.

The Minnows are Michael Rafferty, Paul Maynes, Kevin Carson and Stephen O’Sullivan. Formerly known as Tiberius’ Minnows, they first came to prominence with the release of their debut single ‘Time Flies’ on the famous Good Vibrations record label. A string of singles and prominent live gigs followed, with the release of two albums Holyland and Leonard Cohen’s Happy Compared To Me.

The album ‘Californian Poppy’ and the new single ‘Where Have All The Good Times Gone?’ are available to stream or download now on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and Bandcamp. ‘Californian Poppy’ is also available to buy on CD exclusively on the band’s website at www.minnowsband.com.