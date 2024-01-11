The Green Insurer makes eco-savings a reality

Innovative new broker The Green Insurer, has just announced it will join price comparison site Quotezone.co.uk, bringing its environmentally focused car insurance product to the masses.

The newly launched start-up, funded by Mike Daly, aims to help people find easily accessible and rewarding green options that actually offset their carbon footprint and help them save money.

Every mile driven by customers will be offset using a range of carbon offset projects which are assessed for their environmental effectiveness as well as the social impact on the people and communities where they are based.

The Green Insurer

Paul Baxter, CEO, The Green Insurer, said: “We are the pleased to help customers understand how to reduce their emissions and to offset all CO 2 (carbon dioxide) from their driving. Customers can see how much carbon has been removed to offset their driving emissions on The Green Insurer app, where they can also see how much has been offset for all customers. Additionally, The Green Insurer rewards customers for driving in a green, fuel efficient way, as preventing or reducing carbon emissions is our first priority. When customers do have to drive, we use carbon offsetting to remove the CO 2 .”

As well as the environmental benefits, drivers are offered discounts off major retail outlets. On a weekly supermarket shop of £200, The Green Insurer offers a discount of up to 6%, which would be worth more than £600 a year.

Greg Wilson, Founder and CEO of price comparison site Quotezone.co.uk said: “It is an ideal time for environmentally focused providers to enter the market and offer a feasible way for drivers to reduce their carbon footprint.

“A recent Quotezone survey showed only 4% of people own a fully electric car and 84% confessed they don’t think they’ll buy an electric or hybrid car in 2024. The Green Insurer offers drivers a tangible way to help them do their bit for the environment and practice eco-driving skills that will help generate savings for years to come.

“The chance to earn rewards off grocery and retail essentials is also hugely beneficial right now, the cost-of-living crisis is still straining many household finances, in fact, according to our data, more than a quarter of drivers (28%) are considering quitting driving altogether due to the escalating costs.*

“Drivers need these new ways to save. Insurance premiums have increased by more than 60% this year.**

“It’s important to pass on as many savings, tips and discounts as possible to help make driving more affordable for our customers. Smooth and gentle ‘eco-driving’ conserves fuel – driving at slower speeds, reading the road ahead to avoid unnecessary braking and changing up a gear earlier, can all help save fuel.”

Quotezone.co.uk helps millions of users every year compare products and find savings on hundreds of consumer and business products such as car, van, fleet and motor trade insurance. CompareNI.com can help people living in Northern Ireland.

*Quotezone.co.uk’s findings are based on a randomised survey of 1,700 respondents across the UK in July 2023, which represents a margin of error of approximately 5% at a 95% confidence level.

**https://www.consumerintelligence.com/articles/quoted-motor-insurance-premiums-accelerate-with-record-61-increase