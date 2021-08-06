The Gallaher Trust Funds Habitat for Humanity NI Project

The Gallaher Trust, has committed funding totalling £150,000, to be spent over the next three years, to support Habitat for Humanity NI’s Building Impact project, which aims to target ‘hard to reach’ adults living in the Ballymena area.

As part of their work, Habitat for Humanity NI has established four ReStores across Northern Ireland, including one in Ballymena’s Bridge Retail Park. ReStore sells donated, new and used, building and home improvement materials to help thousands of families redecorate their homes at a low cost.

The Ballymena store, which opened in 2015, currently has three employees and is supported by 50 volunteers. Some of these volunteers are trained through a ‘Buddy Scheme,’ which means they can help others who come to ReStore for extra support including those with mental health challenges or learning difficulties.

Spending £50,000 per annum until 2024, The Gallaher Trust’s funding will see 300 volunteers receiving broader training and support, 225 volunteers will receive Open College Network (OCN) accredited training and through Pathways to Employment, 60 volunteers will secure a job.

The project will also require a Volunteer Co-Ordinator, who will be responsible for expanding stakeholder engagement and deepening the positive impact for those who join ReStore.

“We are delighted to support such a worthy project that is doing some fantastic work right here in Ballymena,” said Ian Paisley, MP, Chairman of The Gallaher Trust.

“Our main mission is to work alongside delivery partners who are creating jobs, developing skills and assisting those from disadvantaged backgrounds in the wider Ballymena area and by supporting Habitat for Humanity NI’s Building Impact project, we’re ticking all those boxes.”

James Perry MBE, member of The Gallaher Trust’s Board of Trustees added: “This project will not only help individuals and families in need, but it will also improve the skills and job prospects of the volunteers who give so kindly of their time.

“We are proud to issue our support to an organisation that gives so much to those within the Ballymena community.”

Elsewhere, Jenny Williams, CEO of Habitat for Humanity NI added: “We are so grateful to The Gallaher Trust for funding our Building Impact project.

“These monies will go a long way to helping increase capacity for the people we serve in the Ballymena area and we’re hoping to use the learnings from this pilot programme across our other ReStores in Northern Ireland.

“With support from The Gallaher Trust, the Building Impact project will deepen the positive outcomes for local people by creating new employment opportunities and delivering accredited training as well as broader support for all volunteers. The project fits directly with the objectives of The Gallaher Trust in promoting job creation, skills development and providing support to adults in need.”

“We’re delighted to have The Gallaher Trust on board and we’re looking forward to continuing to help improve the lives of our volunteers, individuals and families living in Ballymena.”

For more information visit: https://www.habitatni.co.uk/ or http://thegallahertrust.org/.