The Food Warehouse set to create 40 jobs in Northern Ireland

The Food Warehouse, which is part of the Iceland Foods Group, has announced the creation of up to 40 new jobs in West Belfast as part of a wider £1.4m investment.

Situated in Westwood Retail Park, this will be the brand’s second supermarket store offering in Northern Ireland. Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores employ over 800 colleagues here.

The Food Warehouse launched its big pack brand in 2014 and its retail footprint has grown rapidly to over 150 stores across the UK and Ireland, making it the fastest growing supermarket chain in the UK this century.

The new store will occupy a 16,300 sq.ft double unit in the retail park and will offer shoppers all the same great product lines they can find in Iceland stores, but with the ability to buy in bulk, without membership and take advantage of some fantastic savings.

Ron Metcalfe, Managing Director of The Food Warehouse Ireland said: “Following the success of our launch into the Northern Ireland market with the first Food Warehouse in 2020, we’re thrilled to be opening our second store here at Westwood Retail Park in West Belfast. Throughout the pandemic and its subsequent recovery, we’ve seen strong demand in a very competitive market, and we believe that shoppers will welcome the innovative offering at our new store, particularly in a challenging economic environment with the current cost of living crisis.”

Customers can shop from more than 3,000 product lines, including fresh, frozen, and ambient produce as well as homeware items. The store will be directly supporting local business, with hundreds of products coming from local suppliers, including Mash Direct, Dalefarm, Irwins, Britvic and Tayto. Several exclusive brands such as Slimming World, TGI Fridays, Greggs, Harry Ramsden are also available. The store is famous for its bigger packs at great value alongside a number of deals such as the exclusive ‘When it’s Gone, it’s Gone’.

Metcalfe continued: “Trading conditions for small businesses are increasingly challenging, with margins being stretched, we believe that local businesses and the general public will benefit from our bulk offering, which offers savings on a wide range of favourite brands at unbeatable prices. We are committed to offering a new shopping experience for everyone as well as strengthening relationships further with local Northern Irish suppliers. I’d also like to welcome old and new customers from the local community as well as our new colleagues who will be working in the store.”

Store Manager, Paul McTasney added; “This investment into West Belfast demonstrates the company’s commitment and growth in Northern Ireland. I’m very excited to officially open the store for business and welcome all of our new customers.”

The new Food Warehouse store opens at Westwood Retail Park on Tuesday 11th October at 8am. Shoppers will receive exclusive launch offers as well as a £1000 giveaway for the first 100 customers through the door, 200 goodie bags for the first 200 customers and a trolley dash where three lucky winners can grab all their favourite brands in a 90 second challenge.

For more information on The Food Warehouse, visit www.thefoodwarehouse.com/corporate

About The Food Warehouse

Founded in 2014, The Food Warehouse now has more than 150 stores across UK & Northern Ireland. They are all large format stores, with a car park, providing the value and convenience of a wholesale store without the hassle of membership.

The Food Warehouse is opening new stores up and down the country in retail parks and larger shopping districts. Each store is given a high quality warehouse style fit out, and covers between 8,000 and 25,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

The Food Warehouse offers great value, family-favourite products across frozen, chilled, fresh, branded grocery and homeware lines. With BIG DEALS across many big brands, customers can make great savings with bulk deals where savings are passed directly onto shoppers. There are special ‘When It’s Gone, It’s Gone’ offers too, where customers can purchase selected homeware lines at outstanding value.

The Food Warehouse also has a number of exclusive partnerships with brands including Slimming World and Greggs.

The Food Warehouse is part of the Iceland Foods Group.