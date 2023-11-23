Terry Bradley shines spotlight on young talent with Bradley Art Prize competition

Renowned artist Terry Bradley has launched the 2024 Bradley Art Prize giving hundreds of budding young artists a new chance to showcase their work in Belfast and Brussels and win a share in a total prize pot worth £4,000 for themselves and their school or college.

Following unprecedented success last year and specifically designed to help inspire a new generation of artistic careers, the Bradley Art Prize is officially back with a bang, supported by leading local IT and telecoms solutions provider Radius Connect for its second year.

The competition, which will run across the current academic year is open for entries now, with the deadline for submissions closing on 31st March 2024.

Bradley Art Prize

Open to young people across two age categories, from 14 to 18 and from 19 to 23 years, the winners of each category will be chosen by Terry Bradley and an esteemed group of judges.

The winners will also have their work framed and proudly displayed within the prestigious Bradley Gallery in Victoria Square for a week-long exhibition, including a launch night for friends and family. The winners will also have their artwork showcased internationally at the Northern Ireland Executive Office in Brussels’ European Quarter.

Schools and colleges affiliated with each of the two winners will also receive art materials to help encourage more young people to consider turning their love of art into a long-term career.

This year, in the older 19-23 age group category, Holly-Mae Greer, a First-Class Honours graduate in Fine Art and part-time care worker in Newtownards, was confirmed the winner for her contemporary ‘Noodle Bar’ canvas. Holly-Mae was also confirmed as the overall Bradley Art Prize winner and was commissioned to create a bespoke piece of artwork for Titanic Belfast. In the younger 14-18 category, Sophie Hewitt, from Friends School in Lisburn, was confirmed as winner for her detailed painting ‘Jenny’.

Holly-Mae, who won in the older category straight after leaving university, said: “Winning the prize has definitely been a real confidence boost and has given me the motivation to do more. One of the hardest things about being an artist is getting people to see your work and to get a platform like that is amazing. Being a local artist, Terry has inspired me to believe that if you work hard, it’s possible to do art full-time and reach a global audience.”

Holly-Mae’s work is influenced by the likes of Edward Hopper, Edouard Manet, Michael Borremans and Caravaggio.

Terry Bradley, who began his stellar, self-taught art career at the age of 14 that has taken him around the world including a series of exhibitions in Dublin, Belfast, London, Spain and New York, said:

“We were floored not only by the demand to enter our inaugural Bradley Art Prize competition but by the quality of work, the technical ability and composition shown and by the professionalism which our young people have demonstrated in their love of art.

“Based on the interest and demand from hundreds of budding young artists, we are absolutely thrilled to be launching a new competition and we’re really looking forward to seeing all the new entries.”

Up to four high-resolution images of the artwork (files must be no larger than 2mb each) are required to enter this year as well as the inclusion of a personal statement and young people are encouraged to enter as early as they can.

Stephen McQuoid, Director at Radius Connect Solutions Ireland, said: “Radius Connect has always championed the arts and we’re thrilled that we can once again materially support our young people’s creativity and self-expression, to help inspire careers, build confidence and experience at a local, national and international level.

“We were amazed by the young, groundbreaking talent that was shown this year and we can’t wait to see what our new Bradley Art Prize competition will bring in 2024. The prize money will make a genuine difference to the winners’ lives and support our local schools with what they need to encourage those on an artistic path. We’re delighted to be involved.”

For more information and to find out how to submit an entry visit www.terrybradley.com