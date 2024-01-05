TEDxStormont set for return to Parliament Buildings with stellar line up of speakers

TEDxStormont is gearing up for its return to Parliament Buildings on Saturday 20 January with an exceptional lineup of speakers featuring one of Northern Ireland’s best-known columnists and commentators Alex Kane, TikTok piano sensation and songwriter Jamie Duffy, and accomplished A-Level student and Syrian refugee Romav Ali.

The daylong event, supported by Biopax, Camlin Group and Coca-Cola and compered by presenter and broadcaster Sarah Travers, is expected to see 200 guests fill the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings. This year’s speakers will deliver their talks on the theme of ‘Restore’.

As the driving force behind Northern Ireland’s screen industry and which produces award-winning graduates for one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy, the Ulster Screen Academy from Ulster University is also on board as TEDxStormont’s production partner.

Standing on the iconic red dot, speakers will share their innovative ideas, inspiring stories, and thought-provoking discussions on how to rejuvenate communities and rekindle hope for a more sustainable and harmonious future.

Beginning as a four-day conference in California, TED and the TEDx programme has grown to support world-changing ideas with multiple initiatives like TEDxStormont, which since 2013 has organised over 20 events and meet-ups, including TEDxStormont, TEDxStormont Women, Salons, City 2.0, TED Global viewing parties, TED Circles, Countdown, and a week-long virtual Summer Camp.

Across the span of a decade, TEDxStormont has hosted some of the most acclaimed speakers including Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, Lyra McKee, Ana Matronic of the Scissor Sisters, and astrophysicist Jocelyn Bell Burnell.

The event will bring individuals from an array of backgrounds such as academia, journalism, music, business, and sport.

TEDxStormont speakers include

Alex Kane – Political Columnist and Commentator Celtic Psalms – Music Group Ed Lindsay – Custodian and Owner of Finnebrogue Woods Jamie Duffy – Musician and Songwriter Jane Shaw – Therapist, Writer and Educator John Martin – Head of Policy and Advocacy at RSPB NI Justin Lowry – Antique Dealer and Reuse Revolution Enthusiast Kiran Young Wimberly – Presbyterian Minister and Co-founder of Celtic Pilgrims Matthew Taylor – Mental Health Campaigner Michael Boyd OBE – Sport and Business Specialist Michael O’Sullivan – Economist and Author Paula Kennedy Garcia – Customer Experience Thought Leader, Innovator and Strategist Romav Ali – A-Level Student Sinead Sharkey-Steenson – Leadership Career Coach Susan Lagdon – Lecturer in Psychology (Mental Health) Declan Keeney – Professor of Screen Technologies & Innovation Heidi McIlvenny – Marine Specialist

Dr Terry Cross OBE, Chair, Biopax, said: “At the heart of progress lies original ideas and inspiring people which together, shape our future. It is so important to provide a platform for those who pave the way for positive change. This is why we are proud at Biopax to be supporting an endeavour like TEDxStormont which works towards turning visionary ideas into a sustainable reality”.

Peter Cunningham, Chief Executive, Camlin Group, added:“We are so pleased at Camlin to be supporting TEDxStormont this year. As we embark on a new year which always brings with it fresh opportunities and new challenges, there is no better time to come together and hear innovative ideas for change and progress from inspirational people. At Camlin, we believe in the power of working together, alongside our company purpose to ‘engineer better futures’, a value which TEDxStormont embodies”.

Eva Grosman, Curator of TEDxStormont 2024 said: We are excited to be welcoming some of the most inspiring and esteemed individuals from various backgrounds at this year’s TEDxStormont. This year’s event will allow us to engage with speakers who are leading the change in restoring ecosystems, relationships, and societal well-being. Taking place in the historic backdrop of the Great Hall at Stormont, together we will have the opportunity to learn, adapt and empower ourselves to restore balance in our lives and the world around us”.

Tickets and more information are available at www.tedxstormont.com.