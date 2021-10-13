TEDxStormont Countdown is on

TEDxStormont Countdown is set to return with a thought-provoking event at the Long Gallery, Stormont on Thursday 4 November.

Coinciding with the COP26 Conference happening in Glasgow, TEDxStormont Countdown will bring together some of Northern Ireland’s leading climate change advocates to discuss and share ideas on how best to tackle the global emergency.

TEDxStormont Countdown

TEDxStormont Countdown is a part of TED’s global initiative to champion and accelerate solutions to the climate crisis, turning ideas into action.

Minister Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Edwin Poots MLA will deliver remarks on his Department’s response to the growing climate emergency.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Kate Nicholl, who is taking on a Climate Pledge every month of her mayoral term, will deliver a TED talk on her commitments to making Belfast a greener society while looking to what more local governments can do to promote positive climate changes.

Other speakers include podcaster and climate change activist Rosalind Skillen who will delve into how younger generations are taking action and responding in creative ways to the climate emergency.

John Gilliland, Director of Global Agriculture and Sustainability at Devenish Nutrition will look at how businesses are looking at green and sustainable business models to help the bid to cut carbon emissions by 2050.

RSPB Northern Ireland will be unveiling the winning artworks from their Artist of the Year Competition and its Director will be making a presentation on why it’s time to act ambitiously and urgently to address the nature and climate emergency.

TEDxStormont Countdown will be streamed live online.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Kate Nicholl said: “As a passionate environmentalist, I’m delighted to be part of this important event and use my platform as Lord Mayor to help bring a renewed focus to the urgent need to take action on climate. It’s my hope that the Countdown initiative and upcoming COP26 conference will act as catalysts for mobilising action here in Belfast, and to bring focus to this important issue and galvanise our city’s own climate action plan.”

Curator of TEDxStormont, Eva Grosman said: “It is becoming more and more apparent urgent action is required to tackle the climate change emergency. The Countdown initiative is the ideal opportunity for Northern Ireland’s climate change and environmental leaders from a range of sectors to join together to discuss and action the key solutions that will prevent further damage to our environment.

“TEDxStormont Countdown live is set to return to coincide with the COP26 conference to raise even more awareness of the climate crisis and will provoke our leaders in Government and beyond to think ahead to what must be done to save the planet for good. We are thrilled to be joined by some of Northern Ireland’s best climate champions including Belfast’s Lord Mayor, Kate Nicholl, activist Rosalind Gillen, poet and writer Nandi Jola, and sustainable living advocate, Susan McEwen to discuss and share fresh ideas on how best to tackle this global emergency.

“There is no short-term solution for this emergency – TEDxStormont aims to provide resolutions that can last and sustain the planet for many more generations to come.”

TEDxStormont Countdown is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and RSPB NI.

Tickets for the online stream of TEDxStormont Countdown can be found: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qavJlaxmTxmYF6bsTamR6w