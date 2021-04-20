Ted4Parts delivers investment and jobs

Ted4Parts, one of Ireland’s largest distributers of quality recycled vehicle parts, has announced a £100k investment in Newtownabbey based Abbey Car Breakers with the creation of four new jobs.

The investment by Ted4Parts will see the formation of a unique partnership with Northern Ireland’s longest established vehicle dismantler and recycling specialist.

The partnership will focus on upgrading and modernising the operations of the Shore Road located business with state-of-the-art equipment and online technologies.

It will include the installation of a fully integrated online stock management system as well as a bespoke racking system for safe and secure storage of recycled parts with all parts graded in terms of quality.

The workshop area will also be upgraded to enable the safe and efficient dismantling, testing and cleaning of all recycled parts, and the disposal of end-of-life vehicles to highest environmental standards.

Ted4Parts is the online parts division of Ted Brennan Motors Group, a family-owned business with over 40 years of experience in the industry.

Richard Brennan, Owner of Ted4Parts.com said: “With almost 50 years’ experience, Abbey Car Breakers is widely regarded as Northern Ireland’s longest established vehicle salvage agents and parts recyclers.”

“This investment will breathe new life into the business and future-proof its operation by utilising the most modern technology to provide the highest quality of standards within the recycled parts industry.

Abbey Car Breakers was founded in 1972 by Jim Larkham and Northern Ireland’s most experienced vehicle salvage and parts recycler prides himself in providing customers with expert advice and quality service in sourcing the best selection of affordable, quality recycled vehicle parts.

Jim Larkham said: “This investment secures the future of Abbey Car Breakers with the upgrading of our operations ensuring that the business continues to grow to meet the ever-changing demands of the industry.

“This partnership with Ted4parts will bring together a wealth of experience and expertise in vehicle dismantling and recycling, and I look forward to establishing a formidable team as a professional vehicle salvage agents and parts recyclers that focuses on delivering quality and superior customer service.”