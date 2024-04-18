TechFoundHer Brings AI Roadshow To Belfast

TechFoundHer, a woman tech organisation set up by Northern Ireland entrepreneur Mairin Murray, is set to bring their hugely popular AI Roadshow to Belfast.

The roadshow follows on from the success of the recent TechFoundHer Bootcamp in Dublin, a one day innovation summit for female founders.

The AI Roadshow taking place at The MAC, Belfast on Wednesday May 22 will include the premiere screening of the Los Angeles produced award winning movie Show Her The Money, a powerful and uplifting film dedicated to shedding light on the challenges and triumphs of women entrepreneurs in their quest for funding.

The film, produced by Catherine Gray and directed by Ky Dickens, takes audiences on an emotional journey through the lives of resilient and visionary women who have defied societal norms, shattered glass ceilings, and overcome obstacles to build their businesses. Cathering Gray and investor Wendy Ryan, featured in the movie, will be attending the roadshow from the US to do an after screening panel plus Q&A.

The TechFoundHer AI Roadshow has an inspirational lineup of speakers who will lead a series of motivational talks with practical takeaways about the power of tech and the AI revolution that’s underway

TechFoundHer

TechFoundHer founder Murray said she is delighted to be bringing a prestigious lineup of speakers to Belfast and added that it’s been a goal to run Northern Ireland based events for a number of years.

She added: “TechFoundHer is on a mission to ensure women have the opportunity to fully contribute as tech entrepreneurs and innovators.

“Women are currently massively under-represented as the founders of tech companies. This has to change. Tech has no gender, and it’s time we come up with bold solutions to address the underinvestment in women’s startups.

“AI is happening now and women founders need to be embracing all the opportunities it presents as quickly as possible.”

TechFoundHer was set up by Mairin Murray earlier this year with the mission to “unlock the potential of women to start and lead tech companies for the benefit of our economy, society and world” she explained, adding: “We build tech competence. We advocate for entrepreneur equality and system change. We are data driven and ask questions and look for answers. We connect impact focused women tech founders in our network with peers, champions, supporters and allies.”

Speakers include producer, advocate and She Angels Founder Catherine Gray, diversity champion and CEO Kadabra, Wendy Ryan, innovator and entrepreneur, Dr Lollie Mancey, Belfast based media and marketing expert Tina Calder of Excalibur Press and Mairin herself with more to be announced over the coming weeks.

TechFoundHer AI Roadshow is supported and sponsored by Belfast City Council, Ormeau Baths, DogPatch Labs, PorterShed, Republic of Work, RDI Hub and Excalibur Press.