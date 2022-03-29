Tech director and leading academic join Londonderry Chamber board

The Londonderry Chamber has welcomed two new members to its board of directors. Greg McCann, Executive Director of FinTrU North West and head of the company’s office in the city, and Professor Malachy Ó Néill, Director of Regional Engagement at Ulster University, have been appointed to the board and will become officers of the Chamber, helping set and lead the strategic direction and vision of the organisation.

Greg McCann has over 18 years’ experience in the financial services industry, having worked across a number of senior banking functions including compliance, financial crime risk and regulatory control, and regulatory change.

Professor Malachy Ó Néill completed his BA and PhD at Ulster University and was Head of Irish in St Mary’s Grammar School, Magherafelt before returning to the University in 2008 as Lecturer in Modern Irish. He was appointed as the inaugural Head of School of Irish Language and Literature in 2012. His research focuses on Irish language sources of the Ó Néill dynasty, pedagogical development in modern Irish, and Irish language theatre.

Mr McCann and Professor Ó Néill are replacing long-time board members George Fleming of Fleming Agri-Products and Donna Moran of Moran’s Retail.

Welcoming the appointments, Londonderry Chamber President Aidan O’Kane said: “These are excellent appointments which strengthen the Chamber and offer real expertise for our members. Greg and Malachy are distinguished leaders in their respective fields, namely regtech and fintech, and education, skills and training, and the Chamber will benefit greatly from their insights, skills, and connections. I also want to thank both George Fleming and Donna Moran for their immense contributions to the Chamber and the economic vibrancy of the North West over a number of decades. Their experience and insights have been invaluable as directors of the Chamber.

“As we recover from the pandemic, and in the mouth of an Assembly election, it is vital for the North West economy and business community that our organisation is as strong as possible as we deliver for our members and local businesses. It is welcome that local leaders like Greg and Malachy are involved in making the North West a leading location to live, work, and do business.”

Greg McCann, Executive Director of FinTrU North West, added: “I am thrilled to be joining the Chamber’s board of directors. The Chamber has been at the forefront of promoting the North West as a place to invest and do business over the past number of years. FinTrU set up base in the city in 2018 and we haven’t looked back since. The region is rapidly gaining a reputation for industries like tech, fintech, and regtech and there’s a growing talent base in these sectors. Through my role with the Chamber, I will continue to promote the area as a leading location on the island of Ireland for investment as we work to bring more job creation and economic development to the North West.”

Professor Malachy Ó Néill, Director of Regional Engagement at Ulster University, also said: “It’s an honour to become a director of the Chamber. Our region is filled with talented and successful leaders and businesses. The North West has proven to be a collaborative and innovative region over the past decade, with local educational institutions like Ulster University and North West Regional College working hard to produce skilled and qualified graduates ready to boost the local economy. The £250m City Deal is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure our region has the skills necessary for new and emerging industries like AI, diagnostics, health and life sciences, and tech, and Ulster University at our Magee campus are proud to be leading on many of the Deal’s key projects. The Chamber, as the largest business organisation in the North West, is well placed to help drive the economic success of our region in the coming years and I am keen to play my part in ensuring this part of the island of Ireland thrives as we exit the Covid pandemic.”