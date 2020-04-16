Synergy Learning platform to aid fight against COVID-19

Synergy Learning has developed an online learning platform to boost frontline NHS staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company who are learning technology specialists, have created the learning programme in just 6 days in partnership with University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB) in response to the current pressure NHS trusts are facing.

Synergy Learning have been working with UHB since 2010, providing support with the delivery of its online, blended and face-to-face learning programmes. UHB requested the urgent support of Synergy Learning to build a learning platform that could support the induction and course delivery for up to 60,000 healthcare workers and volunteers.

Due to the current situation, many staff may be concerned about their knowledge and skills in specific relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and a potential change from their normal role.

The platform is designed to offer accessible courses to NHS staff so they can upskill and learn more about COVID-19. The programme contains over 50 courses with five different learning pathways, tailored for each user.

The courses range from Mandatory Training, Clinical Skills and COVID-19 to Basic Care of the Medical Inpatient for the Non-Specialist and General Information for all including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Health and Wellbeing.

The platform is ready for access to all doctors, registered nurses, allied health professionals, healthcare support workers, facilities staff and administration staff. The learning platform is also available to members of the general public who have volunteered in a caring role.

The initial launch of the learning platform is available to all NHS organisations across the West Midlands, following of the opening of The NHS Nightingale Birmingham last week (10th April 2020). The new hospital will provide an additional facility for patients with COVID-19, helping to ensure there is enough critical care for seriously ill patients.

Synergy Learning are also ready to offer their support to health trusts across the rest of the UK.

Speaking on the launch of the learning platform Roy Kerley from Synergy Learning said: “We are so pleased that we could offer our services to help frontline workers. Having worked with UHB for over ten years, we have seen time and time again the amazing impact it has with people, especially when they need it most. We are fortunate to be in a position to lend our support to the NHS when we are relying on them more than ever.”

Tracey Starkey-Moore, Deputy Director of Education from UHB added: “UHB is one of the largest teaching hospital trusts in England and we are at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, along with our colleagues across the rest of the UK. We are very proud to be launching this platform in the West Midlands and hope it helps alleviate some of the worries I know many colleagues have.

“With a wide range of skills required at this time, it is important that all staff and volunteers are confident in their knowledge. The focus of the learning platform is to ensure that all staff and volunteers are equipped with the most recent information available to them and have the most up to date skills to enable them to be competent and confident in caring for their patients.”

Users must register, but registration is open to anyone https://moodle.nightingale-birmingham.nhs.uk/

To find out more information please visit: https://www.uhb.nhs.uk/coronavirus-public/coronavirus-jobs if you are NHS staff and here: https://www.uhb.nhs.uk/coronavirus-public/volunteering if you are a member of the public who would like to help.