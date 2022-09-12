Support The Growth of Your Business with Innovative Storage Solutions

In today’s economic climate, growth and success are not guaranteed for any business, regardless of the filed in which they operate. Tumultuous world conditions make for a very uncertain future and unstable financial outlook. If you are the owner of a retail business that operates on an e-commerce platform however, you may be enjoying the rewards of a booming industry. Forecasts predict that online sales in 2022 could rise by a further 14 per cent, another healthy increase from the 10 per cent rise that occurred in 2021. While this growth in sales is a welcome one, it also presents businesses with problems and obstacles when it comes to storage, logistics and distribution.

With the future of sales seeming so uncertain, if this is a problem you are facing as a business, you will likely be reluctant to start looking for bigger properties or considering the option of building an extension on the facility you currently own. These options are a considerable investment of time and money, so are there any other alternatives available that are less consuming? Many are looking for a quick solution to this unique problem and mezzanine floors may be just the answer.

What is a mezzanine?

A mezzanine is a raised platform constructed as a self-supporting structure that provides considerable additional workable space for a variety of purposes within an existing property. Mezzanine floors can be custom made, designed specifically for the needs of the business and the facility in which they currently operate. These structures are often the most well supported and include a stairway for access. You can also get standard mezzanines which are similar in their self-supporting nature, yet they are sold in pre-decided sizes and materials. These generic mezzanines are similarly strong, yet less expensive than custom made ones. Finally, you can also get modular mezzanines, the “Meccano” of mezzanines. These are independent structures that are bolted together to create a bespoke platform.

Why install a mezzanine?

With so many options of mezzanine available, why should you choose these as a solution at all? What are the benefits of mezzanines in dealing with a storage crisis? Have a look at just a few of the reasons:

You will be able to reclaim unused vertical space, making a more efficient use of the facility you already have.

You will save yourself the expense involved in an extension or relocation project.

You will be able to design and create purpose-built storage that can accommodate for the common fluctuations in the supply chain.

You can create a bespoke area for processes or equipment that are specialist and require a unique area.

You will be able to create an adaptable, economical area that can later be changes as your needs change.

Go to the Professionals

If you’ve decided to go for the innovative storage solution that is a mezzanine floor, it’s important to do your research and find a reliable company that can help to create the best space for you. For example, companies like Western Industrial, are specialists in mezzanine flooring and will be with you every step of the way as you plan, design, and create your unique storage space, an area that will serve you well for the future of your business.

With the right team behind you, you can create an efficient work facility that will support your business as you navigate the ever-changing world in which we all live and work. By implementing new ideas and solutions, you will stay ahead of the competition and succeed as an e-commerce retailer.