Support for Local Industry Top Priority for Tourism Chiefs

Tourism NI’s Chief Executive John McGrillen and Tourism Ireland’s Director of Corporate Services, Policy and Northern Ireland, Shane Clarke, met with local tourism industry representatives in Derry~Londonderry this week to view development projects and learn more about investment plans for the city.

During the visit they spoke with owners and staff from a number of businesses in the area including Brook Hall Estate, Walled City Brewery, Ebrington Hotel and Spa and Oakfire Adventures.

Speaking after his visit Mr McGrillen said: “I am very grateful to Derry and Strabane District Council, Visit Derry and to all the local tourism representatives I met during my visit. We had a very full day visiting some of the new and exciting tourism businesses and developments in Derry.

“Having come through the challenges of the pandemic, the industry is facing a new set of issues. The opportunities for Northern Ireland tourism will be in remaining competitive and continuing to be perceived as a value for money destination. I am confident that by working in collaboration with our local colleagues we can attract even more visitors to the region, boost visitor numbers and spend, and support the long-term recovery of our industry.

“Visit Derry and Derry City and Strabane District Council have done a great job in supporting the development of new tourism experiences across the area and creating reasons for people to stay longer and spend more. The enthusiasm of everyone we met was really inspiring.”

Shane Clarke, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Corporate Services, Policy and Northern Ireland, added: “I was delighted to visit some of the exciting new tourism experiences in the historic walled city of Derry. The city is a ‘must see’ for overseas visitors to Northern Ireland, particularly with these new offerings, including Brook Hall Estate, the Walled City Brewery, Ebrington Hotel and Spa and Oakfire Adventures. The Tourism Ireland teams around the world will be excited to learn about these new developments. They will enhance our tourism offering and help to attract more overseas visitors to Northern Ireland.”

Odhran Dunne, Chief Executive Visit Derry commented: “Both the public and private sectors have invested in tourism projects in Derry~Londonderry over the past few years, bringing new experiences and significant tourism developments to the area. These new developments will further boost our tourism offering and enhance our position as a “must see” destination while the industry continues its recovery following the effects of Covid-19. It was a pleasure for Visit Derry to host John McGrillen and Shane Clarke to showcase some of these exciting new developments and discuss future investment plans for the city.

“The meeting provided an opportunity for local tourism businesses to meet directly with our tourism bodies and discuss future collaborations and opportunities. Our thanks go out to Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland for their continued commitment to the area which is demonstrated through recent product development programmes and promotional opportunities in domestic and international markets.”