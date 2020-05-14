Success for ‘Rising Star’ Gabi Burnside

WeAreTheCity,has announced the winners of its 2020 Rising Star Awards and included in the list of Top 100 Female Role Models is Gabi Burnside, Entrepreneur Acceleration Manager with Ulster Bank.

Now in its sixth year, the Rising Star Awards showcase the very best of female talent working across 20 different industries and professions throughout the UK.

Gabi Burnside, who has been part of Ulster Bank’s Entrepreneurship team since 2018, was named as one of five Rising stars in the ‘Banking and Capital Markets’ category, having beaten off stiff competition at the judging stage and then making it through to the final public vote.

The awards were judged by a panel of over 40 independent judges who shortlisted 200 candidates from over 1,000 entries to face the final stage of the competition which received over 35,00 public votes.

Gabi began her diverse career working in policy for a tech start-up, Ineqe, before her background in economics and corporate governance brought her to the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce where she managed support programmes for SMEs and large businesses to trade internationally.

Now, as one of two Acceleration Managers with Ulster Bank’s entrepreneurship team, Gabi is using her skills to provide coaching to around 80 entrepreneurs who are starting or scaling a business. To date, her mentees have raised nearly £5m in investment and funding and had turnovers of around £6.5m in this time.

While the actual awards ceremony has been postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Gabi is still planning to celebrate her achievements with the Ulster Bank team.

“It’s a great honour to have been recognised on this list with so many other talented female leaders who are excelling in their field and working hard to progress the role of women in the workplace. While it’s slightly disappointing we can’t celebrate together, I’ve enjoyed some virtual celebrations with my Ulster Bank colleagues and am looking forward to meeting all the winners when the time comes.”

Congratulating Gabi on her win, John Ferris, Entrepreneur Development Manager with Ulster Bank said:

“Everyone connected with the Ulster Bank Accelerator would like to congratulate Gabi on being recognised as a Rising Star and as the only NI candidate to have made the Top 100. The award is a fitting testament to her hard work and we’re extremely proud of all that she has achieved.”

Other winners included a Stonewell Schools role model, a hate crime ambassador for Sussex Police and the Co-Chair of NatWest’s Women’s Network. Company of the Year was given to UK Investment Manager, M&G. A full list of winners can be found at risingstars.wearethecity.com

For more information about the work of the Ulster Bank Accelerator, visit www.ulsterbank.com/accelerator