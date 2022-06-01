Studio by ROOM offers a full suite of design services to help businesses  create and achieve a better way of hybrid working

ROOM, creators of workplace modular architecture, has today launched the world’s first construction-free design studio to support companies and commercial landlords in their return-to-office strategies. Studio by ROOM leverages modular architecture and thoughtful design to create dynamic, flexible office layouts without the need for slow, expensive and permanent construction.

A modern workspace design solution, Studio offers a full suite of services to help create and achieve an improved way of working for businesses and its workforce, as the transition back to the office continues within the hybrid working approach. The services also cater to commercial landlords as demand for short-term leases grows and flexible, easily adaptable floor plan solutions are essential to meet the changing needs of new tenants.

Whether the ask is to optimise an existing space, redesign it, or build a brand new workspace, Studio offers a seamless end-to-end solution that blends strategy, modular design and delivery in one place to create a dynamic, adaptable office layout for an array of work types and styles. With a range of services from modular product placement over existing floor plans to full workspace design, Studio provides customers with a one-stop-design shop for a better workplace.

From understanding the business goals, content and property limitations, to culture and employee wellbeing, a thorough research phase underpins the planning of each space. Studio’s in-house team of workspace strategists, designers and project managers work creatively and efficiently to ensure that every office is designed with not only a focus on aesthetics, but around the human experience to fuel innovation, productivity and cultural bonds.

“As a new and world-first service, Studio empowers companies with an effective solution to set the stage for meaningful work experiences through adaptive architecture and purpose-built, flexible design,” says Alejandra Albarran, ROOM’s Vice President of Workspace Strategy and Design. “This launch offers a simple, hassle-free service for redesigning workspaces in the age of hybrid working. We want to make it as easy as possible for employers, commercial landlords, flexible office providers, designers, and architects to create a place where teams enjoy coming into the office and work effectively while there.”

The flexible workspaces will each be created so that they can be easily adapted to the ever evolving needs of an office and can be changed in days, not months. ROOM can further monitor space utilization and proactively update a space by leveraging its proprietary technology. This flexibility and monitoring offers businesses and building owners the ability to design for change and rebuild when the time comes in the ever-changing future.

Studio by ROOM has launched today (Wednesday, June 1st) and for more information on the design services on offer visit uk.room.com/pages/room-studio.