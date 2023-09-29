Strand Homes Celebrates 100th Move-In at Donaghadee’s ‘High Trees’ Development

Strand Homes has announced the 100th homeowner move-in at the prestigious High Trees development in Donaghadee, Co.Down.

The sale comes as the Northern Ireland housing developer celebrates the development’s growing popularity and their commitment to building sustainable, community-driven homes.

The milestone 100th client is couple Andrew and Norma Innes, who have relocated back to Northern Ireland from England.

Situated within a stone’s throw of Donaghadee town, recently awarded ‘Best Place to Live in Northern Ireland 2023’, the High Trees development is an excellent example of modern, sustainable living. Each home boasts solar panels, a battery pack, and EV car charger, underlining Strand Homes’ commitment to reducing carbon footprints. The development is also a proud member of the All-Ireland Pollinators scheme, showcasing a passion for biodiversity. With its own polytunnel and plant nursery, the development supplies plants for gardens, further emphasising the eco-conscious approach.

Andrew Innes, the 100th homeowner commented: “This is honestly the most beautiful home we’ve ever lived in and we couldn’t be happier to be moving here. Even from England, the Strand Homes team made the process incredibly smooth for us and it’s been completely hassle free – very different to the last time we moved!”

Strand Homes has been committed to fostering community spirit in and around High Trees. Through seasonal “Meet the Neighbour” events, a neighbourhood library box, and the provision of an on-site defibrillator for residents, staff, and local people, the development promotes connection, easy-living and safety.

Jen Mitchell, sales and marketing manager at Strand Homes said: “We’re delighted to welcome our 100th homeowners to High Trees. The development is such an incredible place to live with stunning new homes, great people and the most welcoming community.

“There’s always plenty going on at High Trees; so much so that we recently launched a High Trees newsletter. We are working with local groups to enhance the community connections for our new home owners – from our sponsorship with Donaghadee Golf Club to students from local Killard House School visiting the polytunnel and creating bug hotels. There is a thriving community spirit throughout Donaghadee town and we are delighted to be playing our part in it.

To find out more about the development, search online for High Trees, Donaghadee.