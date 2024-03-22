Stena Line boosts capacity on Dublin-Liverpool route

Swedish ferry company, Stena Line has secured a freight only vessel, Bore Song, to operate on its Dublin-Liverpool (Birkenhead) route. The ship will boost freight capacity on the route by 30%.

Stena Line’s Dublin-Liverpool dedicated freight service has been operational since 15th February 2024 with Stena Horizon serving customers temporarily, whilst the company searched for a longer-term solution.

Bore Song is now scheduled to undergo modifications and is expected to enter service in mid-April. With capacity for almost 3,000 lane metres of freight, the ship will provide significantly more space and is well suited for this unaccompanied freight route. Once Bore Song is operational, Stena line will be able to restore normal capacity and operations on its Rosslare-Fishguard and Rosslare- Cherbourg routes.

With the future of the route front of mind, the company is also investing further in its port operations at Birkenhead to better serve freight customers. Stena Line recently broke ground on a project to significantly increase parking for freight vehicles with plans for 200 additional bays. This follows the announcement last year that the ferry operator had signed an agreement with Peel Ports to operate at the terminal in Birkenhead until the year 2100.

Paul Grant, Trade Director Irish Sea, Stena Line said,“Since we announced our plans to launch our Dublin-Liverpool service in December, we have been searching for a long-term freight only ship solution, and we’re delighted to have secured the Bore Song to serve on the route until at least the end of the year.

“The extra capacity offered by Bore Song will be welcomed by the market. The service has had a strong start and we anticipate further growth in the coming months. Coupled with the expansion of our port operations in Birkenhead and our long-term agreement with Peel Ports, we’re investing significantly in the future of our seventh service across the Irish Sea.”

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, with the biggest fleet providing up to 248 weekly sailings offering the widest choice of routes including combined passenger and freight services from Belfast to Cairnryan; Belfast to Liverpool; Dublin to Holyhead; Rosslare to Fishguard and Rosslare to Cherbourg. The company also runs a dedicated freight only route from Belfast to Heysham, in addition to the new Dublin – Liverpool service.