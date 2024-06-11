St Vincent de Paul members celebrate 180 years

Members of The Society of St Vincent de Paul in the Northern Region gathered together during Volunteers’ Week to celebrate 180 years of the Society in Ireland. The service that the dedicated members devote to SVP and who were celebrating milestone anniversaries of volunteering were recognised at the annual Members’ Day, between them having clocked up an incredible 546 years of volunteering for SVP.

This year’s event provided a platform for 150 members in attendance to reflect on the achievements of SVP over the last 180 years but members also considered the escalating need throughout the region where people living in poverty is on the rise daily.

St Vincent de Paul

Speaking about the annual Members’ Day, Mary Waide, SVP Regional President for the Northern Region, said: “Our 180th Anniversary Members’ Day provided us with an opportunity to celebrate our wonderful volunteers during Volunteers’ Week. I was personally humbled to meet the volunteers’ who between them have clocked up 546 years of service. It is a blessing to have so many eager volunteers who give of their time to help people living in poverty throughout the Northern Region every day.

“As we continue to serve in our local communities with renewed compassion, I would appeal to anyone interested in joining the Society to please do so as we aim to continue to grow SVP with likeminded volunteers who have the SVP ethos at their hearts.

“Whether you have 180 minutes to spare or 180 hours, if you are interested in becoming a member of SVP, I would ask you to please consider joining today.”

Speakers at the event presented an overview of the history of the Society and delegates were encouraged to look after themselves as well as others while being urged to ignite their collective commitment to volunteering for the future with continued compassion. There were lively roundtable discussions bringing innovative ideas to the table and members from the longest established SVP Conference in Enniskillen, which was formed in 1848, and newest serving SVP Conference in Crossmaglen, which was formed in 2023, shared their experiences with the audience. Guests joined in as Malachi Cush, SVP Ambassador, performed a variety of songs bringing Members’ Day to a close.

SVP is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity in Ireland. SVP is committed to promoting self-sufficiency and working diligently for social justice. Dedicated SVP volunteers tirelessly work across all communities to support individuals, regardless of their background, who are battling poverty and social exclusion.

If you require help from SVP or if you would like to become a member, please visit www.svp.ie