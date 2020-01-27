Simply expands further in Northern Ireland

Simply, the SME funder, today announced that it is continuing to expand in Northern Ireland with the appointment two additional area sales managers – Grainne Williamson (ex Danske Bank, covering Greater Belfast); and Ross Ferguson (ex Evolution Funding, looking after vendor relationships) – both bringing a wealth of relevant and valuable knowledge to the existing team.

In addition to this, Simply has now taken extra space in the Clockwise offices in River House in Belfast to accommodate this expansion and to prepare for increased market share in 2020.

As the first lender in a long time to properly commit to Northern Ireland by establishing a local presence here, Simply has been serious about supporting the local business economy since it started. Firms in the region – with their growing need for finance – have welcomed Simply with open arms. It has completed over 300 transactions in the last nine months in the region, something that really puts it on the map.

The focus for the next 12 months centres around continuing to deliver an exceptional service to SMEs in the region, supporting them whatever the next year may bring, as well as building on the success to date, increasing Simply’s product offering to SMEs and serving the whole of the market.

Gary Coburn, head of sales in Northern Ireland commented: “Small and medium-sized enterprises are the bedrock of our economy. Businesses need a choice when it comes to funding and reliable lenders need to be able to provide facilities in line with their aspirations with a consistent level of service from application through to completion. We’ve built a successful business in Northern Ireland in a very short amount of time – Simply already has a strong reputation and from the very beginning we’ve had ambitious plans for growth – we welcome Grainne and Ross on board and look forward to helping further small and medium-sized businesses in the region grow and prosper.”

Mike Randall, CEO, Simply: “Simply has doubled in size since this time last year and we are incredibly proud of the success we’ve had. Our team in Northern Ireland has played a crucial part in that momentum, providing exceptional support to businesses in the region. We are poised for an exciting 2020 and we’re pleased that Ross and Grainne will be part of that journey.”