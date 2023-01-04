Simon Kyle Appointed Quality Manager at Donite Plastics

Simon Kyle has been appointed Quality Manager at Donite Plastics in Saintfield, County Down.

Simon joined Donite with 25+ years of engineering experience in high-volume production with multi-national automotive companies, and expertise in equipment maintenance, production scheduling, generating process instructions and new product introduction.

In his role as Quality Manager, he is responsible for maintaining the quality of customer-facing and internal-processes for a range of vacuum-formed and CNC-machined plastic products across a range of sectors, including aerospace, defence, agri-tech, automotive and medical.

Simon is also instrumental in Donite Plastics’ supplier approval process.