Simon Community NI receives funding boost from VINCI UK Foundation

Homeless charity Simon Community NI, has received £5,000 support through an initiative managed by Belfast International Airport’s owners VINCI.

The VINCI UK Foundation, which is part of a group of UK based VINCI companies, awards funding annually to charities who are working to support marginalised and vulnerable people across Northern Ireland.

Simon Community NI

Simon Community NI has received a £5,000 grant towards its ‘Creating Homes Initiative’, which aims to address the shortage of quality social housing in Northern Ireland by purchasing and refurbishing homes.

The vision is to increase the number of affordable homes to end homelessness for the long-term, benefitting homeless clients, families, young people, those with mental health and addiction issues, and asylum seekers. To date, the charity has purchased 18 properties; 14 are rented, and four are under refurbishment.

The VINCI UK foundation funding will be used to purchase essential items and refurbishment work, including bathrooms, kitchens, furnishings, and paint.

Harriett Roberts, Director of Growth and Engagement, Simon Community NI said; “We all need a decent, affordable place to call home and we are so grateful to Belfast International Airport staff for nominating us for their annual funding programme and for the very generous grant of £5,000. With their support, our ‘Creating Homes Initiative’ can continue to make real progress in tackling Northern Ireland’s housing shortage.”

Jaclyn Coulter, Head of HR, Belfast International Airport and selection committee member for the VINCI UK Foundation, said, “We were delighted to be able to award the Simon Community this grant to enable them to continue their excellent work on the Creating Homes initiative. The VINCI UK foundation aims to help as many charities as possible across the UK so we are really pleased to be able to help the Simon Community make a real impact on local people.”

The VINCI UK Foundation, established in 2016, aims to combine financial donations with the practical expertise of VINCI employees to support charities tackling social exclusion. Since then, the Foundation has helped fund over 240 charities the UK and Ireland with over £1.6 m in grants, strengthening the communities surrounding VINCI businesses.

More details can be found at https://simoncommunity.org/ and www.vinci-uk-foundation.co.uk