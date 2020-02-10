Secretary of State welcomes One Young World

Belfast’s opportunity to host a major global youth summit in 2023 would have “a truly transformative impact on thousands of young people in Northern Ireland, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come,” according to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. The Rt Hon Julian Smith CBE MP made the comments at a welcome reception at Stormont Parliament Buildings for delegation from One Young World – a UK-based not-for-profit organisation that gathers thousands of young leaders from around the world to develop solutions to the globe’s most pressing issues.

Attended by civic leaders and over 100 young people representing 30 youth organisations from across the province, the reception marked the first of a four-day site visit to Belfast by the One Young World team to assess the city’s suitability to host the One Young World Summit in 2023.

Secretary of State Julian Smith CBE MP said: “I enjoyed meeting young people at this event and listening to their inspiring stories. It is clear their vision for the future is to live in a peaceful and prosperous Northern Ireland. Restoring the Stormont Executive will help to secure this shared future.

“I fully support the Belfast bid to host the One Young World summit in 2023, and that is one of our commitments in New Decade, New Approach, to attract more prestigious international events to Northern Ireland.”

The One Young World Summit is an annual global gathering which convenes the brightest young talent from every country and sector, working to accelerate social impact. Each year, over 2,000 young delegates at the event from more than 190 countries are counselled by influential political, business and humanitarian leaders such as Justin Trudeau, Bill Clinton, Bob Geldof and Sir Richard Branson, amongst many other global figures. Summit host countries in recent years have included the Netherlands, Colombia, Canada and Thailand.

One Young World Managing Director Ella Robertson said: “It is such a privilege to be here in this special city. Every year at One Young World – no matter where in the world it is hosted – people talk about Northern Ireland as an inspiration, and I think young people around the world can learn a lot from their counterparts here in Belfast and the wider region.

“In a world where people want to build more walls, Belfast can show them how building bridges is so much more important.”

Co-Chaired by Conor Houston and Dr Howard Hastings OBE, the Belfast 2023 One Young World Committee worked with a range of public, private and third sector partners to submit a compelling bid to bring the Summit to the city.

Conor Houston explained: “Our proposed theme for One Young World Belfast 2023 is ‘Resilient City: Global Ambition’ – something which we believe to be true not only of our city, but of our young people across Northern Ireland who are so renowned globally for their tremendous resilience, their ambition, their talent and their energy.

“With so much of Northern Ireland’s prosperity in the decades to come resting on the shoulders of these young people as our future leaders, the opportunity to host One Young World 2023 would enable them to connect with and be inspired by many more of the world’s most impactful young leaders – working together to create a better future, locally and globally, underpinned by responsible and more effective leadership.

“This, coupled with the potential significant economic impact and lasting legacy on thousands of individual young lives, renders hosting the One Young World Summit 2023 truly a once in a lifetime opportunity for Northern Ireland.”