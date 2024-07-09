Seaton House appoints Michael Davern as General Manager

Michael Davern, who delivered and hosted Ireland’s first ever Ryder Cup while at the K Club, has been appointed as General Manager to lead the team at the five-star Seaton House in St Andrews

Davern, who was recognised as World General Manager of the Year by Preferred Hotels and Resorts in 2016, describes being given the opportunity to help create a place like home at the home of golf as a “dream come true”.

The hotel’s operator, Valor Hospitality Partners, confirmed the appointment ahead of the restoration and reopening of the proud local landmark, which is scheduled for early 2025.

Michael joins the Valor team at the helm of Seaton House from Anantara’s The Marker Hotel in Dublin’s docklands, where he has worked as the hotel’s General Manager since October 2021.

With forty-two (42) luxury bedrooms including five (5) stunning suites and three junior suites, Seaton House offers 5-star luxury hospitality in the heart of St Andrews and is just a five-minute walk from the town’s many historic attractions, artisan shops, cosy cafes and fine dining experiences.

Dating back to 1864, Seaton House, which overlooks the first tee of the iconic Old Course, was once known as the Scores Hotel.

The revival of the building’s original name, Seaton House, encapsulates a commitment to preserving a cherished piece of the town’s history.

And, with the hotel set to employ 70 people, confirmation of Michael Davern’s appointment marks the start of an exciting new era for this historic building which is steeped in a legacy of luxury.

The new General Manager brings with him a wealth of experience having worked in all aspects of luxury hotels and resorts, across three continents, for over 25 years.

Michael Davern

Michael Davern said: “I have managed a number of well-known hotels but the opportunity to restore a local landmark to its rightful place in the heart of the community was too good to miss.

“Moving to Seaton House offers the chance to be part of something truly special and work in a town with such a proud history that can be felt around every cobbled corner. It is also a great opportunity to work alongside the amazing people at Valor Hospitality.

“We are busy assembling a wonderful team and I am really looking forward to working alongside so many like-minded people, like the amazing Roy Brett, chef-patron of the renowned Ondine in Edinburgh.

“With restaurants, a bar and outdoor terrace, Seaton House will provide a culinary experience like no other. Guests will be treated to à la carte and all-day dining using the finest locally sourced ingredients and expertly selected wines and whiskies.

“From our first greetings, guests staying at Seaton House will feel our warm and genuine Scottish hospitality, in a space that resonates with their needs, in this charming old town.”

Euan McGlashan, Global Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Valor Hospitality Partners, said: “We are incredibly fortunate and excited to have Michael lead the charge for us at Seaton House. He is a world-class operator and is widely known in the global golf hospitality industry.

“I’ve known Michael personally for over 28 years. We first met when we both worked in South Africa, when he was managing the iconic golf resort, Fancourt in George and I was managing Cape Grace in Cape Town.

“Seaton House will benefit from his eye for detail, guest experience delivery, warmth with his team and peers, and his high energy. This will ensure we deliver on the Valor promise of best-in-class culture and commercial delivery.”

Seaton House will be operated by Valor Hospitality Partners, a global, full-service hotel management company in partnership with US based Links Collection.

