School Summit Northern Ireland Will Help Pupils Focus on Career Options

To help school leavers explore future opportunities and career pathways, the School Summit Northern Ireland will welcome students from years 11 – 14 across Northern Ireland on October 3-4.

The two-day careers and education event will take place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Balmoral Park in Lisburn, bringing together representatives from universities, industries and businesses from across the country. The Eikon Centre, Balmoral Park is conveniently located 15 minutes’ drive from Belfast and 85 minutes from Dublin.

The School Summit has been running successfully since 2017 in the Republic of Ireland with over 15,000 students having already attended the event.

The Inaugural School Summit NI took place in Autumn 2021 and will now be an annual event on the academic calendar.

School Summit Northern Ireland

Now in its second year in Northern Ireland, this annual event has turned into the top destination not only for pupils and teachers but also for universities, employers and businesses for exhibiting their courses, early careers and apprenticeships on offer along with networking opportunities for exhibitors and schools alike.

Rachel Hanna, from Bell Media who organises the event, said: “A multitude and diverse range of exhibitors along with thousands of students from across Northern Ireland will be in attendance at the School Summit NI 2022 event. It’s an excellent Summit for students to start thinking about their future steps and get an insight into various career options, apprenticeships and courses on offer.

“The event will have a variety of speakers this year to provide valuable experience and advice for all students, offering them the opportunity to explore a wide range of industries as career options.”

On both days, the event will run from 10:30am – 2pm, where participating exhibitors will have interactive stands with information leaflets and useful materials about their early career options, apprenticeships, further and tertiary opportunities and application procedures. Their representatives will be available to answer questions personally.

Last year’s attendees have said that the event was both excellent, well organised, enjoyable and informative, providing access to useful information and resources. On their part, university & employer representatives have found the School Summit 2021 fulfilling as they enjoyed helping school leavers with their journeys into higher education & employment.

The School Summit NI is organised by Bell Media, a dynamic events and publishing company producing tailored high calibre events, magazines, event catalogues, reference guides and all kinds of printed and digital media to professional, commercial and membership organisations.

For booking and more information go to schoolsummit.co.uk or call Rachel on 00353 4451900.