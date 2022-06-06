Savvy and Shine Professional Haircare Celebrates Success

Savvy and Shine Professional Haircare, an Antrim-based beauty distribution company, has invested £100k into the business alongside the creation of two jobs.

The investment for Savvy and Shine Professional Haircare represents a move for the company into a new warehouse and office space in Antrim Enterprise Agency alongside a financial injection into a larger stock capacity and the creation of the Sales and Marketing new job roles.

With over a decade of experience in the beauty and hair industry Savvy and Shine now distribute over 800 high quality products to salon businesses and customers worldwide as well as delivering a wide range of training globally.

Founded in 2010 by Tyrone born Joanna Maxwell, the business is now the official partner of six industry recognised global hair care brands including Eva Professional, Evo Haircare, Brazilian Bond Builder, Hur, Evy Professional and Framar and beauty company RBF Cosmetics.

She said: “Over the last ten years we’ve worked hard to build the Savvy and Shine brand and we’re delighted to be able to operate globally from our headquarters in County Antrim.

“As well as investing in new premises and staff we have also worked hard to increase our stock capacity in order to fulfil the increasing demand for our range of brands and products.

“From supplying just a few local salons to now supplying hundreds across the UK and Ireland, selling online retail across the world and distributing through a number of pharmacies we are very proud of the growth of the Savvy and Shine brand.”

Alongside maintaining ambassador relations, Savvy and Shine recently launched their own range of products in December 2021 including the SVVY hair brush stocked in pharmacies, boutiques, hair and beauty salons in Northern Ireland, Ireland and mainland UK.

“It was always our intention to have our own branded products on the market” said Joanna, adding: “and after much planning and significant investment we now have our hair brush available with more products including scissors to be added in 2022 and 2023.”

Since the beginning of 2022, Savvy and Shine have welcomed further success as the company received shortlists in the NI Beauty Excellence Awards for Most Innovative New Product and Best Hair and Beauty Supplier categories.

A trained hairdresser, Savvy and Shine Director Joanna has delivered hair courses such as cutting, application and specialist technical colour courses in over 60 countries to date.

“Savvy & Shine was created to provide the highest standard of hairdressing education and cruelty free products to Northern Ireland and Ireland” said Joanna.

“My passion for the industry has led me to be fortunate enough to teach courses all over the world while enjoying my love of travel too.”

Most recently Savvy and Shine secured Ireland and Northern Ireland distribution rights to distribute and sell RBF Cosmetics, a retail and salon professional use self tan and cosmetics brand, which Savvy and Shine wholesale to pharmacies and department stores.

To facilitate their rapid growth, Joanna said securing new premises for the company was a priority in 2022.

“We are expanding the entire business including our own SVVY brand with additional new products such as a professional scissor brand and other products coming soon.

“Part of our £100k investment includes an additional £50k in stock into the business, new product development and premises, as well as increasing our team.”

For more information on Savvy and Shine, visit https://www.savvyandshine.com

