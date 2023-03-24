Sam McIlveen appointed MD at StepStone Ireland

Sam McIlveen has been appointed as Managing Director of StepStone Ireland and will take on responsibility for leading StepStone’s hiring platforms on the island of Ireland, including IrishJobs, Jobs.ie and NIJobs.

StepStone is one of the world’s leading next-generation recruitment businesses, operating in more than 30 countries worldwide and employing around 4,000 people globally.

Sam McIlveen

McIlveen replaces Orla Moran, former General Manager of IrishJobs and Christopher Paye, former General Manager of Jobs.ie who have both taken leadership roles within StepStone.

Formerly, General Manager of NIJobs, which he joined in 2013, McIlveen has over fifteen years of experience in online recruitment and an established record of leadership, strategic planning, revenue generation and delivering return on investment for customers. Prior to this role, McIlveen had a varied career in advertising and media in Northern Ireland, including 14 (fourteen) years at AV Browne Group and over five years with Independent News and Media (INM).

In this new position, McIlveen now has responsibility for overseeing the direction of IrishJobs, Jobs.ie and NIJobs, which supports thousands of employers and job seekers from across the island of Ireland in their pursuit to hire the right talent and find jobs that suit their ambitions.

Commenting on his appointment, Sam McIlveen, Managing Director, StepStone Ireland, said: “I’m delighted to take on this new role at what is a crucial time for both our business and our customers. The jobs market has been particularly volatile in the last few years as it underwent a series of dramatic changes in the wake of Covid-19. Following the sharp fall and subsequent surge in the number of job vacancies in the early years of the pandemic, we now find ourselves at a stage where job vacancy growth is levelling out but vacancies are still up a third on pre-pandemic levels. In addition, despite recent uncertainty across the technology sector, it remains very much a jobseekers’ market, with unemployment at its lowest level in over 20 years.

“Data is central to our business model, and it’s our team of over 1,000 developers who help us to remain at the forefront of the latest industry trends as they focus on ensuring we continue to evolve and optimise our digital platforms. Our access to data and insights across the jobs market helps to inform our strategies and support employers to navigate the tighter talent market that’s presenting across all industries right now. This has been critical in helping us to educate and inform businesses as they strive to attract and retain the right talent. The changes in our industry over the last decade have been great to witness, and I look forward to seeing how we can maximise the technology and the data at the heart of our business to unlock the full potential of our hiring platforms into the future.”