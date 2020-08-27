Public relations and digital content agency, Rumour Mill Creative Communications was named Small Consultancy of the Year at this year’s PRCA DARE Awards, along with taking home a further two awards for its campaign work.

These industry accolades recognise communications excellence within each of the key regions of the UK from practitioners working in both consultancy and in-house environments across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland. During the virtual awards event, it was revealed that Rumour Mill achieved three wins; Consumer Relations Award; Digital & Social Media Campaign of the Year and the prestigious Small Consultancy of the Year. The two campaign wins were awarded for the agency’s impactful work launching the app Gander into the Northern Ireland market.

Director of Rumour Mill Creative Communications Samantha Livingstone said: “I am so proud of what we have achieved, and the announcement has come during a time of great uncertainty for our industry, so this is a real boost. We are living in a digital first world and everyone wants to stand out. That is why we love to create whacky, innovative campaigns to engage audiences and generate talkability. We build trust with our clients and they see instant results. What it affirms for me is that as a team we provide bold, inventive campaigns and we will continue to set new standards for digital communications.

“I am particularly proud that Rumour Mill is Small Consultancy of the Year, which is testament to our amazing team and their hard work and dedication. We are looking ahead to some very exciting client projects coming up over the next few months as well as the launch of something we have been working hard on during lockdown so keep your eyes peeled!”

Rumour Mill has also been shortlisted for a number of additional industry awards, for its work on Gander, that are yet to announce its winners: UK Agency Awards, PR Week Awards and Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.

Rumour Mill Creative Communications is always keen to work with like-minded people who want to get their product or services noticed, whether that be to enhance their communications digitally, or traditionally. To have a chat with a member of the team, get in touch via rumourmillcomms.com