Robert McConnell Chair of Fishery Harbour Authority

Robert McConnell, co-founder of Pinnacle Growth Group, has been appointed Chair of the Northern Ireland Fishery Harbour Authority which has a legal responsibility for improving, managing and maintaining the three fishery harbours and harbour estates of Ardglass, Kilkeel and Portavogie and for operating the facilities which are provided at these harbours.

DAERA Minister Poots MLA said: “I welcome the appointment of Mr Robert McConnell to the position of Chair. The Fishery Harbour Authority plays an important role in the management and maintenance of Northern Ireland’s three main fishing harbours at Ardglass, Kilkeel and Portavogie. The skills and experience of the incoming Chair and Members in business and governance matters will provide leadership and guidance to NIFHA as they continue their important work.”

The appointment is for a four year term from 1 January 2021 and speaking about his appointment, Robert McConnell, Director of Pinnacle Growth Group, said: “I grew up in Annalong and I am keen to see infrastructure investment in rural areas. I am looking forward to joining the Northern Ireland Fishery Harbour Authority board as Chair and in bringing my 15 years experience in strategic direction and operational leadership gained from Pinnacle Growth Group and employment and board participation in regional and international organisations, to the Authority.

“I believe the timing of the new appointments to this board is crucial as I believe that Brexit is going to massively change how the estates work and as a board, we will be able to provide the harbours with invaluable advice.”

In his capacity of Director at Pinnacle Growth Group, Robert is currently working with Killkeel Harbour Works to develop employment, increase turnover and innovation for a large group of advanced technology businesses.