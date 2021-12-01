RM Dungannon Exports growth creates new jobs

Part of the RM Group, RM Dungannon has announced the creation of 30 additional jobs at its Coalisland Road site. Regarded as the Centre of Excellence for Screening within the RM Group, the Rubble Master site develops and produces tracked mobile screens for international markets.

Employing 115 people at the Dungannon facility, increased global demand for Rubble Master products has enabled the plant to significantly upscale production, with plans to further increase capacity in 2022.

RM Dungannon

The new positions announced include openings for management team roles in production and quality, engineers, electrical technicians, fabricators, welders, assembly fitters and machine operatives, with all roles being actively recruited for now.

RM Dungannon’s customer-base is international and emerging markets for the business include South America, Australia and the US, where new contracts have recently been awarded.

In 2018 the business, formerly known as Maximus, was acquired by the Austrian Linz head-quartered RM Group. Privately owned by Founder, Gerald Hanisch, the RM Group is regarded as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of mobile crushers and screens, with a 30-year history in the manufacture of compact crusher machinery.

Commenting on the significant growth of RM Dungannon, Gerald Hanisch, owner and founder of the RM Group adds: “Following our acquisition of Maximus in 2018, we completed the rebrand of the Northern Ireland site to RM Dungannon in early 2020. The addition of the Dungannon business has complemented our core crushing business in Austria, and we’ve leveraged our global customer base to build a wider audience for RM Dungannon’s screen technology.

“This has strengthened our position in the market and resulted in increased orders across the RM Group. We are proud to be growing the business and significantly increasing our workforce in Dungannon.”

The 30 jobs are part of a greater expansion for the Dungannon site with investment of new, best-in-class technology and machinery due to be announced in 2022.

Commencing on its recruitment efforts, Günther Weissenberger, Managing Director of the RM Group says: “We understand the current challenges of the market in Northern Ireland, including the ongoing skills shortage and a buoyancy in the jobs market.

“However, we have worked hard across the business to ensure a strong management team is in place in RM Dungannon, we’re significantly investing in a company-wide training programme, we offer solid career paths and progression to all of our team members and we always ensure the highest safety standards across all working operations.

“The RM Group is committed to growing our Dungannon base and the future is bright for further expansion within the business.

Applications are now open for all positions at RM Dungannon. Please see www.rubblemaster.com/en/about-us/careers for further details and to apply.

The RM Group employs over 350 people worldwide, with its two centres for excellence in Linz, Upper Austria and Dungannon, Co, Tyrone. In addition to its manufacturing plants the business has sales offices in America, China, Switzerland, UK and Austria