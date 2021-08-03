RiverRidge Joins Responsible Business Network, Business in the Community

Waste management company, RiverRidge, has reinforced its commitment to sustainability by joining more than 200 Northern Ireland businesses to become part of the responsible business network, Business in the Community (BITC).

This is the latest initiative from RiverRidge in its quest to become a more sustainable organisation and showcase the best practices in the waste industry. The company has made remarkable progress in diverting waste from landfill, encouraging recycling over recovery and recently announced plans to utilise waste streams to create vehicle fuel.

Members of the Business in the Community network collaborate to advance the responsible business agenda, which includes supporting their people, being a force for good in society and having a positive impact on the environment.

Businesses in NI have an important role to play in addressing society’s biggest issues and RiverRidge is proud to play their part by committing to making Northern Ireland a better place in which to live, work and do business.

Managing Director of RiverRidge, Brett Ross said, “Business in the Community is a great network and we’re proud to have joined many of Northern Ireland’s leading organisations to become a more responsible business. Over our 10 years in business, we have been passionate about sustainable practices and meeting our environmental goals, and through membership with BITC, we are one step closer. We are looking forward to progressing with the help of BITC and its members.”

Kieran Harding, Managing Director, Business in the Community NI said, “We are delighted to welcome RiverRidge into membership. Our members recognise the huge benefits that come from managing their businesses in a responsible and sustainable way, and we look forward to working with all of our members – established and new – supporting them on their responsible business journeys.

“We aim to help and inspire companies to address three campaigning areas – their People, the Planet, and the Place in which they operate. By working together to tackle social and environmental issues, businesses in membership with us can truly become a force for good in society.”

For over 10 years, RiverRidge has been committed to streamlining the waste management process within Northern Ireland, with the company going from a small skip hire and landfill business to the fully integrated waste recovery operation that it is today.

Being part of the BITC network is a public commitment of an organisation’s commitment to corporate responsibility and member organisations benefit from a range of topical advisory services, events and initiatives around: health and wellbeing; sustainability; and diversity and inclusion, that help businesses large and small go beyond profit to make Northern Ireland a better place to work and live.

To find out more about Business in the Community, visit bitcni.org.uk.