As part of its Business Support Hub, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is running a webinar on returning to work.

Taking place on Wednesday 13th May, the free event will feature knowledge and insights from Angela McGowan, Director of the CBI in Northern Ireland, Brian Irwin, Chair of Irwin’s Bakery and current Chair of the Northern Ireland Food & Drink Association, and Gareth Walls, Employment & Incentives Partner at law firm A&L Goodbody.

Interested parties can register at: https://bit.ly/3cotcur