Retail NI launches first showcase event to promote local suppliers

Retail NI, which represents the independent retail and wholesale sector in Northern Ireland, will host its first ever Supplier Showcase event next month to promote and celebrate the huge contribution local producers, manufacturers and suppliers make to its members and the wider local economy.

Supported by key partners United Wines, McCausland Car Parks and Voice for Locals, the event will take place on Thursday 23 February from 4-6pm at the prestigious new PwC building in Merchant Square, Belfast.

Launched as the first in a planned series of in-focus events hosted by Retail NI this year, the inaugural Supplier Showcase is set to welcome more than 150 members, stakeholders and industry representatives.

Attendees will hear from special guest speaker, Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker MP and have the opportunity to meet with more than 30 local suppliers exhibiting their products and services.

Retail NI

Commenting ahead of the event, Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker MP said: “Independent retail is a vital part of Northern Ireland’s economy and it’s important that we do everything we can to support and promote local businesses. I’m delighted to support Retail NI in its first Supplier Showcase to promote and celebrate Northern Ireland’s excellent local producers and manufacturers. I look forward to meeting with businesses and industry stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the sector as the government continues to promote Northern Ireland as a great place to do business.”

Glyn Roberts, Retail NI Chief Executive, said: “I’m delighted to announce the launch of Retail NI’s first dedicated showcase event which shines a spotlight on the enormous contribution that local businesses make in supplying goods and services to our retail and wholesale members.

“Our supplier members are hugely important to us, and Retail NI has assisted dozens of key suppliers and producers with their route to market and helped them to substantially grow their business through dedicated, focused initiatives. I’m pleased that this new showcase event will further deliver for our network of supplier members, giving them the opportunity to raise their profile and demonstrate their value whilst making new industry connections and exploring potential new sales opportunities.

As the first in a series of planned events, our new showcase series is an important and valuable platform for our members to help grow and move their businesses forward.”