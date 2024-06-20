Remarkable Marketing Award Winners Revealed At Industry Event

The inaugural Remarkable Marketing Awards recognised 20 experts across the industry recently at a glittering awards ceremony at the Europa Hotel.

Sponsored by Card Group Research, the awards were created by the team behind the hugely popular annual Big Marketing Meet Up conference.

Hosted by communicator and presenter, Emer Maguire, the RMA’s gave marketers and their teams the chance to blow their own trumpets to be recognised for their creativity, innovation and marketing successes.

Winners on the night included Catherine McKernan from Galgorm Collective (Hospitality), Stephanie Watson from Lusso Tan (Market Research and Lifestyle & Wellness) and Leonie Bond from Trifecta Studios (independent consultant) plus many more.

Speaking of the awards, Treena Clarke, founder, said: “The Remarkable Marketing Awards are a celebration of the people behind groundbreaking initiatives. These awards are not about brands, channels or tactics, they’re about the people, the visionary marketers.”

This year’s theme was about encouraging marketers to blow their own trumpets and celebrate the people in Northern Ireland behind some of the most impactful campaigns promoting brands, helping clients hit targets and turning remarkable ideas into reality.

Winner Charlotte McAteer of Jack Murphy Jewellers said: “Winning the prestigious award for Most Remarkable Marketing in Retail and eCommerce is an immense honour and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the entire team at Jack Murphy Jewellers, and each and every customer that has and continues to support our Welded Forever Bracelets experience.”

The event also featured a special keynote address from lead judge Walter Campbell, one of the most awarded creative thinkers and inspirational ECD’s in advertising.

When asked what stood out to him most during the judging of the awards, Walter Campbell highlighted his admiration for the dedication and resilience displayed in the submissions.

He said: “I was highly impressed by the commitment to ideas and the physical tenacity evident in some of the work. The determination to extend or unlock aspects of the ideas over

Melissa Devlin of GCD Technologies who won the Digital & ICT award said: “I’m really proud to have won!

“Marketing isn’t always about the big shiny campaigns but also the hard work that goes on in the background, particularly in small and medium-sized companies, so it feels great to have been recognised amongst my peers.”

And Ellen White of the MarTech Laboratory at Ulster University who won Future Marketing Leader added: “I am incredibly encouraged by being awarded this accolade and it has empowered me as I hope to progress my career post-graduation within the Northern Ireland marketing sphere.”

The RMA’s are sponsored by headline sponsors Card Group Research and Insight, along with category sponsors Excalibur Press, Horrible Brands, Mrktsearch, Belfast Academy of Marketing, Thought Boxes, Creating Retail Magic and CO3.

For more information or to see a full winners list go to >> remarkableawards.com

Winners of Remarkable Marketing Awards

Most Remarkable In Charity & Not For Profit – The Team at The Lyric Theatre

Most Remarkable in Business Services – The Team at Employers For Childcare

Most Remarkable in Digital & ICT – Melissa Devlin from GCD Technologies

Most Remarkable in Education & Training – The Team at Southern Regional College

Most Remarkable in Finance & Professional Services – The Team at Abbey Autoline

Most Remarkable in Food & Drink – The Team at Linwoods

Most Remarkable in Healthcare & Pharma – The Team at Kingsbridge Private Healthcare Group

Most Remarkable in Hospitality – Catherine McKernan from Galgorm Collective

Most Remarkable in Market Research – Stephanie Watson from Lusso Tan

Most Remarkable in Technology & Innovation – The Team at Artemis Technologies

Most Remarkable in Media & Creative – DFI Beds & Team

Most Remarkable in Retail & E-Commerce – Charlotte McAteer (Marketing Manager) and Tara O’Hanlon (Marketing Executive) from Jack Murphy Jewellers

Most Remarkable in Sustainable Marketing – The Team at Artemis Technologies

Most Remarkable Future Marketing Leader – Ellen White from Martech Labs @ Ulster University

Most Remarkable Independent Marketing Consultant – Leonie Bond from Trifecta Studios

Most Remarkable in Manufacturing & Engineering – The Team at Artemis Technologies

Most Remarkable in Lifestyle & Wellness – Stephanie Watson from Lusso Tan

Most Remarkable Marketing Leader – Lauren Campbell from Victoria Square

Most Remarkable Small Marketing Team – The Team at NIE Networks

Most Remarkable Large Marketing Team – The Team at Southern Regional College

Highly Commended

Finance & Professional Services – Jenny Robinson & Olivia Gillespie, Cleaver Fulton Rankin from Cleaver Fulton Rankin

Education & Training – The Team at The Open University

Hospitality – The Team at The Titanic Hotel

Market Research – The Team at Weev

Technology & Innovation – The Team at Weev

Large Marketing Team – The Team at Artemis Technologies

Small Marketing Team – The Team at Victoria Square

Sustainable Marketing – Debra Castles from Agri Food and Biosciences Institute

Retail & E-Commerce – Bathshack