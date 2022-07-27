Recovery Loan Scheme offers over £63m of lending to smaller businesses in Northern Ireland

The British Business Bank announces today that, through the Recovery Loan Scheme, accredited lenders have offered over £63m to smaller businesses in Northern Ireland as they steer a path towards a sustainable recovery.

Of the £63.7m of total funding offered through 347 facilities, £53.4m has been drawn down through 309 facilities.

Total funding offered from the scheme represents 1% of the national total, slightly below the relative size of the nation’s business population (3%)

A total of £4.51bn of lending has been offered through over 20,643 facilities across the UK, £3.83bn has been drawn down through 18,338 facilities.

The Recovery Loan Scheme launched in April 2021 and was originally scheduled to run until 31 December 2021. At Autumn Budget 2021, the government extended the scheme by six months to 30 June 2022 and made some adjustments to its terms. The government provides a guarantee of 80% for loans made before 1 January 2022 and 70% for loans after that date. The borrower remains 100% liable for the debt.

The government announced today that there will be a successor scheme to RLS, which will open for applications in August 2022. Further details will follow when the scheme goes live.

Susan Nightingale, UK Network Director, Northern Ireland, British Business Bank, said: “The British Business Bank is committed to supporting smaller businesses in accessing the finance they need to grow sustainably. Nearly three hundred businesses across Northern Ireland have taken out loans under the Recovery Loan Scheme. This will better position them to confront both the challenges and opportunities that are ahead.”

Data as provided to British Business Bank by Recovery Loan Scheme delivery partners as at 12 July 2022. A breakdown of loans offered by region and sector is provided below.

As the scheme matures, we intend to publish performance data half-yearly, based on end of September and end of March data.

Offered by Region/Nation

Region Loan Amount (£) No. of Facilities No. of Businesses East Midlands 308,396,589 1,516 1,338 East of England 438,308,374 2,091 1,913 London 1,088,802,067 3,681 3,370 North East 119,225,830 647 566 North West 457,168,099 2,176 1,972 South East 590,008,666 3,117 2,879 South West 301,989,169 1,678 1,550 West Midlands 358,967,740 1,892 1,677 Yorkshire and The Humber 366,257,850 1,599 1,406 Scotland 229,656,651 1,148 1,035 Wales 135,419,424 690 621 Northern Ireland 63,668,087 347 307 Unspecified 56,500,067 61 59

Offered by Sector

SIC Group Loan Amount (£)  No. of Facilities No. of Businesses Construction 730,649,294 3,059 2,776 Wholesale & Retail Trade and Repair 716,217,512 4,014 3,711 Manufacturing 554,828,898 2,595 2,286 Real Estate Activities 409,875,563 595 564 Admin & Support Service Activities 385,519,463 1,967 1,715 Accommodation & Food Service Activities 318,051,183 1,222 1,120 Professional, Scientific & Technical Activities 295,928,570 1,936 1,828 Information & Communication 228,430,190 1,173 1,097 Human Health & Social Work Activities 219,805,702 791 746 Transportation & Storage 183,697,515 1,053 853 Financial & Insurance Activities 180,532,963 355 318 Arts, Entertainment & Recreation 79,288,038 414 369 Other Service Activities 71,753,058 612 571 Water, Sewerage & Waste Management 55,717,733 239 189 Education 36,180,828 282 272 Agriculture, Forestry And Fishing 28,448,102 234 201 Mining & Quarrying 7,406,022 31 23 Electricity, Gas, Steam & Air Con Supply 5,655,101 48 43 Unknown 3,185,000 2 2 Public Administration & Defence 3,086,876 19 19 Activities Of Households 111,001 2 2

Drawn by Region/Nation

Region Loan Amount (£) No. of Facilities No. of Businesses East Midlands 264,801,324 1,411 1,258 East of England 377,536,686 1,926 1,778 London 905,396,830 3,312 3,073 North East 96,749,624 585 517 North West 387,398,499 1,993 1,825 South East 509,200,547 2,879 2,679 South West 250,432,543 1,544 1,436 West Midlands 307,267,333 1,751 1,570 Yorkshire and the Humber 308,758,868 1,465 1,298 Scotland 205,747,068 1,054 962 Wales 117,747,208 639 580 Northern Ireland 53,395,277 309 271 Unspecified 49,136,699 49 48

Drawn by Sector

SIC Group Loan Amount (£)  No. of Facilities No. of Businesses Wholesale & Retail Trade And Repair 660,850,099 3,797 3,523 Construction 583,542,049 2,845 2,607 Manufacturing 467,701,738 2,311 2,064 Admin & Support Service Activities 336,537,058 1,803 1,598 Real Estate Activities 297,589,793 456 432 Accommodation & Food Service Activities 270,217,158 1,056 990 Professional, Scientific & Technical Activities 261,058,717 1,811 1,716 Information & Communication 206,951,076 1,102 1,037 Human Health & Social Work Activities 180,901,374 720 681 Transportation & Storage 165,039,281 971 801 Financial & Insurance Activities 162,037,798 327 292 Arts, Entertainment & Recreation 62,998,122 359 323 Other Service Activities 59,707,027 570 538 Water, Sewerage & Waste Management 47,274,751 217 175 Education 31,639,367 265 256 Agriculture, Forestry And Fishing 22,449,098 211 183 Electricity, Gas, Steam & Air Con Supply 5,615,101 47 42 Mining & Quarrying 5,156,022 27 21 Unknown 3,185,000 2 2 Public Administration & Defence 3,086,876 19 19 Activities Of Households 31,001 1 1

[1] Figures as at 31 March 2021

[2] Figures as at 31 March 2021