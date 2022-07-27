Recovery Loan Scheme offers over £63m of lending to smaller businesses in Northern Ireland

The British Business Bank announces today that, through the Recovery Loan Scheme, accredited lenders have offered over £63m to smaller businesses in Northern Ireland as they steer a path towards a sustainable recovery.

Of the £63.7m of total funding offered through 347 facilities, £53.4m has been drawn down through 309 facilities.

Total funding offered from the scheme represents 1% of the national total, slightly below the relative size of the nation’s business population (3%)

A total of £4.51bn of lending has been offered through over 20,643 facilities across the UK, £3.83bn has been drawn down through 18,338 facilities.

The Recovery Loan Scheme launched in April 2021 and was originally scheduled to run until 31 December 2021. At Autumn Budget 2021, the government extended the scheme by six months to 30 June 2022 and made some adjustments to its terms. The government provides a guarantee of 80% for loans made before 1 January 2022 and 70% for loans after that date. The borrower remains 100% liable for the debt.

The government announced today that there will be a successor scheme to RLS, which will open for applications in August 2022. Further details will follow when the scheme goes live.

Susan Nightingale, UK Network Director, Northern Ireland, British Business Bank, said: “The British Business Bank is committed to supporting smaller businesses in accessing the finance they need to grow sustainably. Nearly three hundred businesses across Northern Ireland have taken out loans under the Recovery Loan Scheme. This will better position them to confront both the challenges and opportunities that are ahead.”

Data as provided to British Business Bank by Recovery Loan Scheme delivery partners as at 12 July 2022. A breakdown of loans offered by region and sector is provided below.

As the scheme matures, we intend to publish performance data half-yearly, based on end of September and end of March data.

Offered by Region/Nation

Region Loan Amount (£) No. of Facilities No. of Businesses
East Midlands 308,396,589  1,516 1,338
East of England 438,308,374 2,091 1,913
London 1,088,802,067 3,681 3,370
North East 119,225,830 647 566
North West 457,168,099 2,176 1,972
South East 590,008,666 3,117 2,879
South West 301,989,169 1,678 1,550
West Midlands 358,967,740 1,892 1,677
Yorkshire and The Humber 366,257,850 1,599 1,406
Scotland 229,656,651 1,148 1,035
Wales 135,419,424 690 621
Northern Ireland 63,668,087 347 307
Unspecified 56,500,067 61 59

Offered by Sector

SIC Group Loan Amount (£)

 No. of Facilities No. of Businesses
Construction        730,649,294 3,059 2,776
Wholesale & Retail Trade and Repair        716,217,512                4,014                     3,711
Manufacturing        554,828,898                2,595                     2,286
Real Estate Activities        409,875,563                   595                        564
Admin & Support Service Activities        385,519,463                1,967                     1,715
Accommodation & Food Service Activities        318,051,183                1,222                     1,120
Professional, Scientific & Technical Activities        295,928,570                1,936                     1,828
Information & Communication        228,430,190                1,173                     1,097
Human Health & Social Work Activities        219,805,702                   791                        746
Transportation & Storage        183,697,515                1,053                        853
Financial & Insurance Activities        180,532,963                   355                        318
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation          79,288,038                   414                        369
Other Service Activities          71,753,058                   612                        571
Water, Sewerage & Waste Management          55,717,733                   239                        189
Education          36,180,828                   282                        272
Agriculture, Forestry And Fishing          28,448,102                   234                        201
Mining & Quarrying            7,406,022                     31                          23
Electricity, Gas, Steam & Air Con Supply            5,655,101                     48                          43
Unknown            3,185,000                       2                            2
Public Administration & Defence            3,086,876                     19                          19
Activities Of Households               111,001                       2                            2

Drawn by Region/Nation

Region Loan Amount (£) No. of Facilities No. of Businesses
East Midlands        264,801,324  1,411                     1,258
East of England        377,536,686                1,926                     1,778
London        905,396,830                3,312                     3,073
North East          96,749,624                   585                        517
North West        387,398,499                1,993                     1,825
South East        509,200,547                2,879                     2,679
South West        250,432,543                1,544                     1,436
West Midlands        307,267,333                1,751                     1,570
Yorkshire and the Humber        308,758,868                1,465                     1,298
Scotland        205,747,068                1,054                        962
Wales        117,747,208                   639                        580
Northern Ireland          53,395,277                   309                        271
Unspecified          49,136,699                     49                          48

Drawn by Sector

SIC Group Loan Amount (£)

 No. of Facilities No. of Businesses
Wholesale & Retail Trade And Repair        660,850,099                3,797                     3,523
Construction        583,542,049                2,845                     2,607
Manufacturing        467,701,738                2,311                     2,064
Admin & Support Service Activities        336,537,058                1,803                     1,598
Real Estate Activities        297,589,793                   456                        432
Accommodation & Food Service Activities        270,217,158                1,056                        990
Professional, Scientific & Technical Activities        261,058,717                1,811                     1,716
Information & Communication        206,951,076                1,102                     1,037
Human Health & Social Work Activities        180,901,374                   720                        681
Transportation & Storage        165,039,281                   971                        801
Financial & Insurance Activities        162,037,798                   327                        292
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation          62,998,122                   359                        323
Other Service Activities          59,707,027                   570                        538
Water, Sewerage & Waste Management          47,274,751                   217                        175
Education          31,639,367                   265                        256
Agriculture, Forestry And Fishing          22,449,098                   211                        183
Electricity, Gas, Steam & Air Con Supply            5,615,101                     47                          42
Mining & Quarrying            5,156,022                     27                          21
Unknown            3,185,000                       2                            2
Public Administration & Defence            3,086,876                     19                          19
Activities Of Households                 31,001                       1                            1

About the British Business Bank

The British Business Bank is the UK government’s economic development bank. Established in November 2014, its mission is to drive sustainable growth and prosperity across the UK, and to enable the transition to a net zero economy, by improving access to finance for smaller businesses. Its remit is to design, deliver and efficiently manage UK-wide smaller business access to finance programmes for the UK government.

The British Business Bank’s core programmes support over £8.5bn[1] of finance to almost 95,000 smaller businesses[2]. The British Business Bank is responsible for running the government’s Coronavirus business loan schemes and Future Fund, together responsible for delivering £80.4 bn of finance to 1.67m businesses. The schemes are now closed to new applications.

As well as increasing both supply and diversity of finance for UK smaller businesses through its programmes, the Bank works to raise awareness of the finance options available to smaller businesses. The British Business Bank Finance Hub provides independent and impartial information to businesses about their finance options, featuring short films, expert guides, checklists and articles from finance providers to help make their application a success. In light of the coronavirus pandemic and EU Exit, the Finance Hub has expanded and it now targets a wider business audience. It continues to provide information and support for scale-up, high growth and potential high growth businesses, but now provides increased content, information and products for businesses in survival and recovery mindsets. The Finance Hub has been redesigned and repositioned to reflect this, during this period of economic uncertainty.

British Business Bank plc is a public limited company registered in England and Wales, registration number 08616013, registered office at Steel City House, West Street, Sheffield, S1 2GQ. It is a development bank wholly owned by HM Government. British Business Bank plc and its subsidiaries are not banking institutions and do not operate as such. They are not authorised or regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) or the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). A complete legal structure chart for the group can be found at www.british-business-bank.co.uk

[1] Figures as at 31 March 2021

[2] Figures as at 31 March 2021

