Puffin Insurance Partnership with Quotezone

Puffin Insurance has reported a 93% increase in insured pets in the last 12 months, plus a year-on-year Gross Written Premium (GWP) increase of 103%.

Announcing their new partnership with Quotezone.co.uk, one of the UK’s leading insurance comparison websites, Puffin Insurance will be adding both pet and travel insurance to the aggregator.

Puffin Insurance

Founded by James Clarke in 2015 and headquartered in Wales, Puffin Insurance boasts 27,000 pet insurance policyholders and a Claims Rated score of 4.5*. Chris Dack, Head of Commercial at Puffin Insurance comments: “We’re extremely excited about the partnership with Seopa. Seopa’s approach of focusing on quality and service fits perfectly with Puffin’s aim of providing a robust product at a competitive price backed up with great customer service; an ethos that is perhaps more relevant for customer’s today than it has ever been.”

The brand added travel insurance to its product offering in 2016, with the cover levels now earning 4-5* Defaqto ratings. Puffin’s silver, gold and platinum travel insurance packages have proved hugely popular with travellers, with the company selling over 325,000 travel insurance policies last year alone.

Since 2016, Puffin Insurance travel insurance product has experienced 58% growth on total premiums and 45% growth on policy count – achieving £9.4m total GWP for travel insurance products sold within 2019.

Greg Wilson, CEO of Seopa and Founder of Quotezone.co.uk, comments: “Puffin Insurance has experienced incredible growth with its pet insurance products this year as a huge number of households turn to pets for company and socially-distanced exercise throughout the pandemic. Hopefully 2021 will also see the return in demand for quality travel insurance products. Their simple yet effective philosophy of great value, straightforward and helpful advice is key and something we very much try to emulate across our comparison website.” For more information visit puffininsurance.com