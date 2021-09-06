PropertyPal launches new podcast

Northern Ireland’s property portal, PropertyPal has released its first podcast episode in the self-titled series ‘The PropertyPal Podcast’. Hosted by PropertyPal’s very own Managing Director, Errol Maxwell and Chief Economist, Jordan Buchanan, the duo will be sharing industry insights to help listeners, whether you’re a property professional or a future first-time buyer.

Listen to the first episode here: https://bit.ly/tppp-p

In the first episode, Errol and Jordan reflect on how the Covid-19 pandemic has influenced the NI housing market, exploring how this has shaped the findings of PropertyPal’s 2021 Home Buyer Survey, and Jordan gives his predictions on what will happen to house prices within the next quarter.

The PropertyPal Podcast

Speaking on the new podcast, PropertyPal Chief Economist turned Co-Host, Jordan Buchanan said: “At PropertyPal, we’re passionate about educating our audience about all they need to know about the property market.

“Sharing what we know about current market conditions and future market trends, and welcoming industry guests, we hope each episode will provide our audience with a little bit of knowledge on something they may not have known before.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re an established estate agent and a property professional or just starting to save a deposit, we’ve got loads of helpful insights for everyone.”