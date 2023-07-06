Prestigious diversity award for Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group Plc has joined a small group of businesses accredited with a coveted diversity and inclusion mark in both Ireland and the UK, after an external audit found employees feel valued and respected in their roles.

The Investors in Diversity Silver award is given to qualifying companies in the EU by the Irish Centre for Diversity who partner with the National Centre for Diversity to accredit companies who have locations in the UK.

As Ireland’s largest hotel operator and one of the UK’s fastest growing, Dalata Hotel Group, which operates Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels, is one of a select few businesses to receive the accreditation in both jurisdictions.

In Ireland, the silver award has been given to businesses, including Bank of Ireland and IBEC, who have demonstrated that the culture of their organisation is one where people feel valued, respected, and supported, knowing their diversity is important.

Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group’s Chief Executive, Dermot Crowley said the silver award reflects the company’s commitment to taking a people-first approach.

He said: “As an ethical and responsible hospitality business, our people are the cornerstone of our success.

“We strive to provide a safe and inclusive working environment for our 5,500-strong team by maintaining high standards of working practices and creating a space where everyone feels valued and can contribute equally.

“It has been particularly pleasing that the accreditation has been guided by the responses of our people during the audit process. To hear that they feel valued and respected in their roles is hugely satisfying, but not something we take for granted and we will continue to put our people first at Dalata.”

The company is currently in expansion mode across the UK, Ireland and continental Europe, with a series of hotel openings in recent years and a pipeline of openings planned through to 2026.

Dalata’s Chief People Officer, Dawn Wynne said the company continues to be laser-focused on its commitment to creating a team environment and to diversity and inclusion.

She said: “Our team is made up of over 91 different nationalities, with each person bringing a unique set of personal and cultural values which really enrich our business.

“As we expand our hotel portfolio and enter new markets, we want our people to grow with us. We invest in their learning and development as they are the gatekeepers and champions of our culture.

“In 2022, we had 695 internal promotions with 290 of these into management positions. This demonstrates our commitment to our people and to their development.

“When it comes to diversity and inclusion, our recent employee engagement survey revealed 91% feel people from different backgrounds are treated fairly at Dalata. Findings like this are excellent, but we won’t sit back as they also demonstrate there is still room for improvement.”

Dalata is also a proud member of Valuable 500, a global business partnership working to end disability exclusion.

To find out more about job opportunities at Dalata Hotel Group visit www.careers.dalatahotelgroup.com/